How to watch Texas Tech vs Arkansas NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A high-profile college hoops clash is set for American Airlines Center this weekend, as two ranked programs collide with No. 17 Arkansas traveling to face No. 16 Texas Tech. The Razorbacks arrive riding a wave of momentum after stacking back-to-back victories over No. 11 Louisville and Fresno State.

Arkansas made quick work of Fresno State last Saturday, cruising to its second straight win while never relinquishing control. The Razorbacks jumped out to a 12-2 lead and kept their foot on the gas throughout, a result that also served as a bit of payback following last season’s narrow Sweet 16 defeat. Sitting at 7-2 overall, Arkansas has already proven it can take down elite competition after knocking off then-No. 6 Louisville earlier this year.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, has steadied the ship following a humbling loss to top-ranked Purdue. The Red Raiders have won three straight since that setback, most recently dismantling LSU in dominant fashion. Tech raced out to an early 8-1 advantage and never looked back, building a commanding 47-26 halftime lead and stretching the margin to as many as 30 points on the way to the win. Now also 7-2, the Red Raiders will look to beat Arkansas for the second time in 2025.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Tech vs Arkansas NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Texas Tech vs Arkansas: Date and kick-off time

The Red Raiders will take on the Razorbacks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Date Saturday, December 13, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Texas Tech vs Arkansas on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Texas Tech vs Arkansas news & key players

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

Offensively, Texas Tech is averaging 81.4 points per game, ranking just outside the top 100 nationally. They’re active on the glass with 40.3 rebounds per night and move the ball well, handing out 16 assists per game. Defensively, the Red Raiders have been serviceable, allowing 70 points per contest. JT Toppin anchors the lineup with 20.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, while LeJuan Watts and Donovan Atwell add consistent secondary scoring. Christian Anderson has also been a key contributor, providing scoring punch and playmaking. As a team, Texas Tech shoots 44.3 percent from the floor, connects on 10.7 threes per game at a 36.5 percent clip, but has room for improvement at the free-throw line, where it converts just over 67 percent.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

Arkansas brings a more explosive offensive profile into the matchup, ranking 41st nationally by pouring in 87.6 points per game. The Razorbacks average 38.9 rebounds and 17.2 assists per contest, though their defense has been less consistent, surrendering 71 points per night. Darius Acuff Jr. leads the way with 17.4 points and 5.4 assists, while Meleek Thomas, Trevon Brazile, and Karter Knox provide multiple scoring options around him. Coach John Calipari’s rotation runs deep, with several players logging meaningful minutes and contributing across the board. Arkansas is efficient offensively, shooting 47.4 percent from the field, knocking down 35.5 percent of its shots from deep, and excelling at the stripe with a 78.3 percent free-throw rate—one of the best marks in the country.