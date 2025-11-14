How to watch Texas A&M vs South Carolina NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

South Carolina enters the weekend desperate to snap a four-game losing skid, but the odds are stacked heavily against them as they head to Kyle Field.

The Gamecocks will face off against No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday as 18.5-point underdogs, marking their fourth consecutive showdown with a ranked opponent.

Meanwhile, the Aggies continue to roll through the season unscathed, sitting at a perfect 9-0 following a commanding 38-17 victory over Missouri in Week 11. Quarterback Marcel Reed, a leading Heisman Trophy contender, continues to strengthen his case with each passing week. The big question now: can LaNorris Sellers step up and give South Carolina a fighting chance against one of the nation’s top teams?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas A&M vs South Carolina NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Texas A&M vs South Carolina: Date and kick-off time

The Aggies will take on the Gamecocks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Kyle Field Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M vs South Carolina on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Texas A&M vs South Carolina news & key players

Texas A&M Aggies team news

For Texas A&M, Marcel Reed has been the model of efficiency. The star signal-caller has thrown for 2,139 yards and 19 touchdowns while tossing just six interceptions this season. He's also a dual threat, matching the team lead with six rushing scores and recording at least one passing and one rushing touchdown in four of his last five outings.

In last week’s 38-17 win over Missouri, Reed posted 221 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Rueben Owens II racked up 102 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

Head coach Mike Elko will be looking for another dominant showing, especially from a defense that suffocated Missouri's air attack, surrendering just 77 yards through the air.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer shook things up during the team's bye week, parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike Shula and offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley in hopes of sparking a turnaround. The Gamecocks have struggled mightily on offense this season, ranking dead last in the SEC in scoring (19.7 points per game), total offense (294.1 yards per game), and rushing (100.8 yards per game).

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers remains the focal point of South Carolina's hopes for offensive improvement. He's accounted for both a passing and rushing touchdown in back-to-back games but continues to battle inconsistency. Still, his athleticism and arm talent give the Gamecocks a fighting chance if he can put it all together on Saturday.