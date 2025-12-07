How to watch Texas A&M vs SMU NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Texas A&M (7-2) has caught fire in recent weeks, rolling into the Hoop Hype XL showcase on a five-game heater as they wrap up their three-game swing away from home. Waiting for them at the College Park Center is an SMU Mustangs squad (8-1) that has looked every bit the part of a contender.

Even in the early stages of the Bucky McMillan era, the Aggies’ growth has been crystal clear. They’re still far from operating at full capacity within McMillan's system, yet the results speak for themselves. With a roster full of newcomers still learning how to mesh, A&M has turned into a scoring machine, averaging a blistering 92.2 points a night while ranking 10th nationally with 11.8 made threes per contest. Team captain Rashaun Agee and sophomore sniper Ruben "Aim Bot" Dominguez have been the heartbeat of this surge, Agee dominating physically inside and Dominguez lighting up defenses from deep.

The rivalry between A&M and SMU stretches all the way back to 1950. Sunday marks meeting No. 178, with the Mustangs holding a slim 91–86 advantage overall. However, the Aggies have had the upper hand lately, winning four of the last five, including their most recent clash in 2023. SMU will throw the kitchen sink at them this time, but the question remains: can the Aggies keep riding the wave and push their winning streak to six?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas A&M vs SMU NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Texas A&M vs SMU: Date and kick-off time

The Aggies will take on the Mustangs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Kick-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M vs SMU on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Texas A&M vs SMU news & key players

Texas A&M Aggies team news

In A&M's latest win over the Panthers, Agee powered the way with 21 points and 13 boards, while Dominguez poured in 18 points on a sharp 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. The stat sheet was tight nearly across the board, but the difference came at the charity stripe: the Aggies cashed in on 20 of 22 attempts (91%), while Pitt managed just 7 of 11.

This A&M group is deep, disciplined, and balanced, and it shows. Freshman revelation Dominguez (6ft 6in, 213) is leading the charge with 15.9 points per contest on red-hot shooting splits: 50% from the floor and 49.3% from three. Agee (6ft 8in, 231) follows with 11.7 points and a team-best 7.9 rebounds per game. Despite the production, no Aggie logs more than 25 minutes per night, a testament to McMillan's confidence in a stacked rotation.

KenPom mirrors the eye test: Texas A&M checks in 44th overall and 44th in Adjusted Offense, while sitting 65th in Adjusted Defense.

SMU Mustangs team news

Before their lone loss, the Mustangs toppled another SEC foe, Mississippi State, 87-81 in overtime. They've taken eight of their first nine games but have done so against the No. 204 strength of schedule per KenPom. They've also enjoyed fairly clean bill of health, with forward Sam Walters (5 ppg last season), formerly of Michigan, being the only name on the injury list after suffering an ankle issue early in the season.

Offensively, the Mustangs lean heavily on two stars: Miller, who is torching opponents for 20.8 points and 7.1 assists per game, and Jason Pierre Jr., who chips in 17.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while knocking down 45% of his shots. KenPom slots SMU at 43rd overall, 48th in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency and 59th in Adjusted Defense. F Sam Walters (ankle) is also questionable.