How to watch Tennessee vs Vanderbilt NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 19 Tennessee welcomes No. 14 Vanderbilt to Knoxville on Saturday for the 120th chapter of one of the SEC’s oldest and most stubborn rivalries. With both teams jockeying to polish their postseason résumés in the final week of the regular season, there’s no shortage of fuel for this matchup.

Even though the Vols and Commodores first squared off way back in 1892, this will mark the first time both programs arrive ranked inside the AP Top 25 — and the College Football Playoff Rankings — when the ball kicks off. It’s only the fifth time Vanderbilt has entered this rivalry as an AP-ranked team and the first since 1958. The Commodores are 1-3 in those previous ranked meetings.

History, however, doesn’t offer Vanderbilt many favors. The Commodores have just one win in the last 42 showdowns against an AP-ranked Tennessee side, with that lone breakthrough coming in 2016. On top of that, Tennessee has taken the last six contests, and Vanderbilt hasn’t walked out of Knoxville victorious in eight years.

But the Volunteers haven’t exactly been flawless either. Tennessee has yet to knock off a ranked opponent this season and has been pushed to the brink by SEC bottom-feeders like Mississippi State and Arkansas.

Even so, the Vols still have every reason to finish strong. A convincing win on Saturday would not only end the regular season on a high note but also lock in a far more appealing bowl destination.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt: Date and kick-off time

The Volunteers will take on the Commodores in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN.

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Neyland Stadium Location Knoxville, TN

How to watch Tennessee vs Vanderbilt on TV & stream live online

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt news & key players

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Tennessee should be able to air it out on Saturday, especially against a Vanderbilt secondary that sits 86th nationally in dropback success rate. If the Vols start slinging the ball around, it sets the stage for a huge afternoon from star wideout Chris Brazzell II.

Brazzell has been quarterback Maxwell Aguilar’s go-to option all year, hauling in 56 receptions for 926 yards and eight touchdowns while routinely stretching defenses past their breaking point.

On the other side, Vanderbilt’s best bet to hit pay dirt remains Sederick Alexander, who has been a touchdown machine all season long.

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has already carved his name into Commodores history, breaking the school’s single-season passing touchdown record with 26 strikes through the air, pushing past former star Kyle Shurmur in the process. Now he’s closing in on yet another milestone.

Sitting at 2,924 passing yards, Pavia needs just 254 more to surpass Kurt Page for the highest single-season yardage total in program history. If he clears the 3,000-yard mark, he’ll join an exclusive club as only the fourth Vanderbilt signal-caller to do so. With Tennessee’s secondary sitting near the bottom of the SEC, the odds of both benchmarks falling on Saturday feel very realistic.

Outside of Pavia, the biggest spark in this Vanderbilt attack has been running back Sederick Alexander, the Swiss-Army-knife weapon who’s found the end zone 12 times this season. Eight of those scores have come on the ground and four as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, amplifying just how valuable he is in space.

The Commodores have mastered the art of getting Alexander the ball in stride and letting his explosiveness take over. There’s no reason to think that approach changes against Tennessee.