How to watch Tennessee vs Louisville NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A ranked showdown awaits in Knoxville on Tuesday as No. 11 Louisville (9-1) rolls into town to face No. 23 Tennessee (7-3) in a high-profile Top-25 clash.

Louisville has hit the ground running once again in Year 2 under head coach Pat Kelsey. After engineering a remarkable turnaround last season, lifting the program from the ACC cellar to a second-place finish and a 27-8 record, Kelsey now has his sights set higher. Following an early NCAA Tournament exit a year ago, the Cardinals are chasing a deeper March run and arrive brimming with confidence after dismantling Memphis 99-73 at home over the weekend.

Tennessee, meanwhile, enters the spotlight searching for answers. The Volunteers have dropped three straight heading into this marquee matchup, stalling the momentum from a pristine 7-0 start. Now in his 11th year at the helm, Rick Barnes is still pursuing the program’s elusive first Final Four appearance. Despite reaching the Elite Eight last season, the Vols once again fell short, and recent struggles against power-conference opponents have put their resilience to the test ahead of Louisville’s visit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee vs Louisville NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee vs Louisville: Date and kick-off time

The Volunteers will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee vs Louisville news & key players

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Tennessee’s recent outings have exposed some issues at the foul line, with the Volunteers converting only 16 of their 33 free-throw attempts across the last two games.

The Vols lean heavily on their size in the paint. They anchor the interior with 6-foot-11 center Felix Okpara, who averages 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds, and 6-foot-10 freshman Nate Ament, the team’s top scorer at 16.3 points per game to go with 7.1 boards. Off the bench, 6-foot-11 forward J.P. Estrella adds another physical presence, contributing 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per night.

Louisville Cardinals team news

Louisville may be able to answer that size with a timely lift from Kasean Pryor, providing support alongside 6-foot-11 Sananda Fru, who is posting 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

The 6-foot-9 senior, sidelined for much of last season by a knee injury, delivered his best performance of the year against Memphis with 11 points. He logged 11 minutes in that win, his largest workload this season since playing 16 minutes in the opener versus Jackson State on November 6.