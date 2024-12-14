How to watch Temple vs West Virginia NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Temple vs West Virginia NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The thrilling NCAAW action between the Temple Owls and the West Virginia Mountaineers is set to take place on December 15, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

The Owls' average of 63.40 points for each game is much lower than the Mountaineers' average of 86.50 points per game, showing a big difference in the amount of points they score.

West Virginia has a much higher field goal rate (49.80%), while Temple's is only 37.80%.

The Owls get 32.10 rebounds each game, which is a little less than the Mountaineers' 34.50 total.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Temple Owls vs West Virginia Mountaineers NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Temple Owls vs West Virginia Mountaineers: Date and tip-off time

The Temple Owls and the West Virginia Mountaineers will meet in an electrifying NCAAW clash on December 15, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at the Liacouras Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date December 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Liacouras Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Temple Owls vs West Virginia Mountaineers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Temple Owls and the West Virginia Mountaineers live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Temple Owls vs West Virginia Mountaineers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Temple Owls team news

Tiarra East averages 16.6 points each game and shoots the ball strongly, with a 39.7% percentage on field goals and a great 67.6% effective free throw rate.

Anissa Rivera gets 8.4 rebounds each game, with 2.8 offensive rebounds and 5.6 defense rebounds.

Tristen Taylor averages 4.5 assists each game and only 1.3 turnovers during 30.4 minutes of action.

West Virginia Mountaineers team news

JJ Quinerly scores 18.6 points each game on average and shoots well, making 43.1% of her field goals and an amazing 81.1% of her free throws.

Kyah Watson grabs eight rebounds, with a solid combination of 1.7 offensive along with 6.3 defensive rebounds.

Jordan Harrison averages 5.2 assists per game and keeps turnovers to a manageable 3.2 each game over 28.6 minutes of activity.

