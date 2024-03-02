Talleres vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Talleres and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday's Copa de le Liga Profesional action sees Talleres doing battle with River Plate at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes.

The hosts are currently sixth in the Group A table, while River occupy fourth position following a run of three draws in a row, two points behind surprise division leaders Barracas Central.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Talleres vs River Plate kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes

The match will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, formerly known as Estadio Córdoba, in the Chateau Carreras neighbourhood of Córdoba, Argentina, with the kickoff set at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT for fans in the United States.

How to watch Talleres vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Paramount+ and Fanatiz in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Talleres team news

Talleres come into this match after drawing 2-2 against Belgrano on matchday seven, with goals from Ramón Sosa and Silvio Martínez, in addition to a red card for Marcos Portillo, who will miss this encounter as a result.

Talleres possible XI: Herrera; Benavidez, Catalan, Rodriguez, Navarro; Orozco, Guzman; Martinez, Botta, Sosa; Bustos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Morales, Herrera Defenders: Mantilla, Navarro, Vigo, Catalán, Riveros, Portillo, Rodríguez, Suárez Midfielders: Sosa, Galarza, Portilla, Botta, Depietri, Seoane, Vallejo, Guzmán, Martínez, Sequeira, Portillo, Ortegoza Forwards: Bustos, Barticciotto, Bou, Girotti, Ruiz Rodríguez, Ovando, Pozzo

River Plate team news

River Plate drew 1-1 against Boca Juniors at the Mâs Monumental stadium last time out. Pablo Solari gave Los Millonarios the lead early in the second half, but Cristian Medina's low drive in the 70th minute cancelled the advantage.

Miguel Borja, Matias Kranevitter, Manuel Lanzini, Pity Martinez, and Santiago Simon have all been ruled out of this game due to various injury concerns.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, P. Diaz, Herrera; Aliendro, Fonseca, Fernandez; Barco, Mastantuono; Colidio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: Boselli, Funes Mori, Maidana, D. Martinez, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, P. Diaz, Casco, Mammana Midfielders: Zuculini, Palavecino, Lanzini, De la Cruz, P. Martinez, Barco, Kranevitter, Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro, Simon, Aliendro Forwards: Suarez, Borja, Colidio, Echeverri, Rondon, Solari

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/03/24 Talleres 0-0 River Plate Copa de la Liga Profesional 09/10/23 River Plate 1-1 Talleres Copa de la Liga Profesional 21/07/23 River Plate 0-0 Talleres Copa Argentina 15/05/23 Talleres 2-2 River Plate Liga Profesional de Fútbol 25/09/22 River Plate 0-1 Talleres Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Useful links