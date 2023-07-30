Switzerland Women vs New Zealand Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Switzerland and New Zealand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Switzerland Women are no less in a better position than New Zealand Women to make it into the 2023 Women's World Cup knockouts when the two nations clash on Sunday.

Currently atop Group A with four points from the 2-0 win over the Philippines and a goalless draw against Norway, Inka Grings' side will only need to avoid a defeat in order to progress from the group stage.

Whereas, with three points from their 1-0 win over Norway before losing out against the Philippines by the same margin, the Jitka Klimkova-led team can hand themselves a spot in the round of 16 with a win on Sunday. A draw would leave New Zealand dependent on the other game's result, although the co-hosts currently have the advantage over the Philippines owing to a better goal difference.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Switzerland Women vs New Zealand Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 am EDT Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Switzerland and New Zealand is scheduled for July 30, 2023, at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 3 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Switzerland Women vs New Zealand Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV, Telemundo, FOX and Sling TV. It is also available to stream online live through Peacock.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Switzerland Women team news

The Swiss will aim to progress into the knockouts without scoring a goal as Noelle Maritz and Julia Stierli should continue their partnership at center-back.

In attack, too, it is likely to remain the same with Seraina Piubel, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Ramona Bachmann leading the line of attack.

Switzerland Women possible XI: Thalmann; Aigbogun, Maritz, Stierli, Riesen; Sow, Walti, Reuteler; Piubel, Bachmann, Crnogorcevic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thalmann, Peng, Friedli Defenders: Stierli, Marti, Felber, Maritz, Riesen, Buhler, Calligaris, Aigbogun Midfielders: Reuteler, Sow, Walti, Rey, Mauron, Piubel Forwards: Arfaoui, Crnogorcevic, Humm, Bachmann, Terchoun, Lehmann

New Zealand Women team news

There might be one change in Olivia Chance starting ahead of Indiah-Paige Riley in the front three, with skipper Ria Percival managing the midfield alongside Malia Steinmetz and Betsy Hassett.

The backline is set to remain unchanged, with Rebekah Stott and Katie Bowen as the center-backs, while Catherine Bott and Ali Riley play the wide roles.

New Zealand Women possible XI: Esson; Bott, Stott, Bowen, A. Riley; Percival, Steinmetz, Hassett; Chance, Hand, Wilkinson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nayler, Esson, Leat Defenders: Bunge, Bott, Foster, A. Riley, Stott, Bowen, Anton Midfielders: Percival, Steinmetz, Cleverly, Longo, Chance, Hassett Forwards: Rennie, Satchell, Hand, Wilkinson, Jale, I. Riley, Clegg

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 7, 2014 Switzerland Women 2-1 New Zealand Women Cyprus Women's Cup March 13, 2013 New Zealand Women 2-1 Switzerland Women Cyprus Women's Cup March 4, 2011 Switzerland Women 1-2 New Zealand Women Women's international friendly

Useful links