Swansea vs Norwich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Swansea and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Swansea City take on Norwich City in the Championship at the Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday night, hoping to continue their three-game unbeaten run.

After picking up their first league win of the season against Sheffield Wednesday the previous week, the Swans made it back-to-back victories with an yet another utterly dominant 3-0 win over Millwall at The Den on Saturday to further relieve the pressure on manager Michael Duff.

The hosts currently sit 19th in the table, one point clear of the relegation zone, but with them finally showing green shots of recovery, they will look to climb up the ladder quickly to get back into the top-half.

As for Norwich City, the visitors returned to winning ways following two consecutive league defeats, with a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City at Carrow Road on Saturday. With that result, David Wagner's side are seventh in the table, level on points with the play-off places.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Swansea vs Norwich kick-off time

Date: Oct 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Swansea.com Stadium

The EFL Championship match between Swansea and Norwich will be played at the Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea, Wales.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on October 4, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Swansea vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available in the US. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Swansea team news

Swansea boss Michael Duff is sweating over the fitness of striker Jerry Yates after he was forced off against Millwall, while defender Kristian Pedersen missed the game with a groin injury and is doubtful for the visit of the Canaries.

Others players on injury absentees list include Joe Allen (leg), Nathan Wood (ankle), Josh Ginnelly (muscle), Nathanael Ogbeta (leg) and Azeem Abdulai (hamstring).

Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino was also hooked off early against Millwall due to a minor cramp, and he should be fine to feature in the middle of the park against Norwich, with Mykola Kukharevych on standby to lead the line should Yates miss out here.

Swansea possible XI: Rushworth; Cabango, Darling, Humphreys; Key, Patino, Grimes, Paterson; Lowe, Cullen; Yates

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fisher, Rushworth, Broome Defenders: Cabango, Humphreys, Darling, Tymon, Pederson, Tjoe-A-On, Ashby, Key, Naughton, B. Cooper, Lissah Midfielders: Patino, Fulton, Congreve, Walsh, O. Cooper, Llyod Forwards: Yates, Cullen, Kukharevych, Lowe, Paterson

Norwich team news

Norwich will again be without last season's top scorer Josh Sargent, who is expected to be out for the rest of the year after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury, while fellow forward Ashley Barnes will be out until after the upcoming international break with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn recovered from a shoulder injury to start in the 2-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday, but Marcelino Nunez, Jacob Sorensen and long-term absentee Grant Hanley will miss the trip to South Wales.

Norwich possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Sara, McLean; Fassnacht, Rowe, Placheta; Idah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long Defenders: Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis, Fisher, Batth Midfielders: Sara, McLean, Forshaw, Springett, Gibbs, Sainz Forwards: Idah, Ui-jo, Rowe, Fassnacht, O. Hernandez, Placheta

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/4/23 Norwich 0-3 Swansea Carabao Cup 10/12/22 Swansea 0-1 Norwich EFL Championship 6/2/21 Swansea 2-0 Norwich EFL Championship 7/11/20 Norwich 1-0 Swansea EFL Championship 9/3/12 Norwich 1-0 Swansea EFL Championship

Useful links