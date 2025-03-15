How to watch today's Swansea City vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Swansea City and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pushing for a Premier League promotion spot, Burnley will be looking to return to winning ways in the Championship when they take on Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday.

The Clarets booked a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the midweek, while Swans continue to keep their midtable status despite facing a 1-0 loss at Watford last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Swansea City vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Swansea City and Burnley will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Swansea City vs Burnley kick-off time

The Championship match between Swansea City and Burnley will be played at the Swansea.com Stadium in Palsmal, Wales.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Swansea City team news

Defender Hannes Delcroix is ineligible to play against his parent club, and as Harry Darlingi is a doubt due to a hip injury, either Cyrus Christie, Sam Parker or Kyle Naughton should marshal the backline.

On the injury front, Kristian Pedersen and Myles Peart-Harris will miss out account of hamstring and back problems respectively.

Burnley team news

Amid an impending decision on the club's appeal, CJ Egan-Riley remains suspended after the defender's sending off in the West Brom draw. So, Joe Worrall is likely to step in alongside Maxime Esteve at center-back.

Aaron Ramsey remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Lyle Foster may need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links