Swansea City vs Cardiff City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Swansea City and Cardiff City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Swansea and Cardiff City will lock horns in the big Welsh derby in the Championship's early Saturday kickoff.

The bottom half of the table is tight and the relegation battle is heating up. The Swans sit 15th in the Championship with 43 points after 37 games.

Following their narrow 1-0 at the hands of Bristol City over the weekend, the hosts are desperate for three points this weekend to push them out of reach of the battle and move towards the top half of the table.

Swansea City vs Cardiff City kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 08:30 am ET Venue: Swansea.com Stadium

The match will be played at the Swansea Stadium on Saturday, March 16, 2024, with kick-off at 08:30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform as well as on YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Swansea City team news

Harrison Ashby, Liam Walsh, and Josh Ginnelly are the only confirmed injury absentees for Swansea ahead of the Welsh derby against Cardiff.

Swansea City possible XI: Rushworth; Darling, Cabango, Wood, Tymon; Fulton, Grimes; Ronald, Paterson, Placheta; Yates

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fisher, Rushworth, Broome Defenders: Cabango, Wood, Darling, Tymon, Pederson, Naughton Midfielders: Abdulai, Patino, Grimes, Fulton, Allen, Congreve, Walsh, Cooper, Placheta Forwards: Yates, Cullen, Kukharevych, Paterson, Sagoe Jr, Ronald

Cardiff City team news

Cardiff City head coach Erol Bulut will be without the services of definite absentees Jak Alnwick and Mark McGunness this weekend. However, Kion Etete could return this weekend.

Cardiff City possible XI: Horvath; Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Wilson-Ebrand; Wintle, Ralls; Bowler, Turnbull, Grant; Diedhiou

Position Players Goalkeepers: Horvath, Alnwick Defenders: Phillips, Wilson-Esbrand, Collins, Goutas, McGuinness, Ng, Romeo Midfielders: Ramsey, Turnbull, Siopis, Grant, Colwill, Bowler, O'Dowda, Sawyers, Ralls, Wintle, Antwi Forwards: Diédhiou, Robinson, Meite, Etete, Tanner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/03/24 Swansea City 0-0 Cardiff City Championship 17/09/23 Cardiff City 2-2 Swansea City Championship 01/04/23 Cardiff City 2-3 Swansea City Championship 23/10/22 Swansea City 2-0 Cardiff City Championship 02/04/22 Cardiff City 0-4 Swansea City Championship 17/10/21 Swansea City 3-0 Cardiff City Championship

