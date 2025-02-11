How to watch today’s Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies, including how to watch and team news.

The Phoenix Suns are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies to open a high-voltage NBA game on February 11, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Suns have a 17–15 record against groups in the Western Conference and commit 13.2 turnovers on average per game. With fewer turnovers compared to their rivals, they have a 13-4 record and have shown effective ball possession.

Memphis, on the other hand, has finished well in close games, finishing 4-3 in games settled by less than four points, and is 19-13 towards Western Division opponents.

Phoenix makes 14.2 three-pointers on average per game, which is marginally more than Memphis's 13.9 average. The Grizzlies are impressive offensively, averaging 8.7 more points each game (123.5) compared to the Suns usually give up (114.8).

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an exciting NBA game on February 11, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date February 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Phoenix Suns team news

Kevin Durant has been scoring 17.8 points over his previous ten games.

Devin Booker leads his team with 26.4 points and 6.6 assists each game.

Phoenix Suns Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Grayson Allen Knee injury Day-to-Day SG, Bradley Beal Toe injury Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Luke Kennard averages 2.4 made three-pointers during the past ten games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is leading the Grizzlies with 23.3 points, and six rebounds, with 1.6 blocks per game.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Marvin Bagley III Knee injury Day-to-Day SG, Cam Spencer Thumb injury Day-to-Day

Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies have swapped victories in their last five meetings, with the Suns holding a 3-2 advantage over that time. In the first months of 2025 and 2024, the Grizzlies prevailed in both games by slim margins (117–112 and 121–115). But in their games in December 2023 as well as November 2023, the Suns dominated, winning 116-109 and 110-89, respectively. Overall, the games have been fiercely contested; the Suns won their most recent meeting in January 2023 by a slim margin of two points (112-110). We can anticipate another competitive game where both teams can execute their strengths based on these recent tendencies. Phoenix's shooting, especially from Booker along with Durant, and Memphis' scoring prowess, anchored by Jaren Jackson Jr., will probably make for an interesting game, with tight scoring once again a real possibility.

Date Results Jan 01, 2025 Grizzlies 117-112 Suns Jan 08, 2024 Grizzlies 121-115 Suns Dec 03, 2023 Suns 116-109 Grizzlies Nov 25, 2023 Suns 110-89 Grizzlies Jan 23, 2023 Suns 112-110 Grizzlies

