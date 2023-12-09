Sunderland vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and West Bromwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Brom will look to put their defeat against leaders Leicester City behind them when they face managerless Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a Saturday lunchtime kickoff.

Tony Mowbray was sacked late on Monday night, with Sunderland having won just two of their last nine games, despite the fact that they are still ninth in the table and only three points adrift of the play-off spots.

The Black Cats come into that game on the back of a three-match winless run after back-to-back defeats against strugglers Plymouth Argyle in Devon and then at home to Huddersfield Town, before picking up a point against Millwall at The Den last time out.

The Baggies will arrive at the Stadium of Light fifth in the Championship, five points above the Black Cats, having lost their most recent match, a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to table-toppers Leicester City.

However, Carlos Corberan’s side are otherwise in good form, having won five of their last seven league games ahead of this weekend's critical clash as both sides look to fight for a top-six finish.

Sunderland vs West Bromwich kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EDT Venue: Stadium of Light Location: Sunderland, England

The EFL Championship match between Sunderland and West Brom will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EDT on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sunderland vs West Bromwich online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

While the Black Cats searching for a new head coach, first-team coach Mike Dodds will lead training this week and preparations for Saturday's game against the Baggies.

Sunderland still have several other players out of action going into this weekend, but they should welcome teenage midfield sensation Chris Rigg back into contention after he missed the Millwall draw.

Jenson Seelt may also make a return after sitting out the game at Millwall due to flu-like symptoms, as could Jewison Benette. The Black Cats will be missing Nazariy Rusyn, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, and a host of other senior team players.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Huggins; Roberts, Neil, Rigg, Aouchiche, Clarke; Burstow.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, Batth, Triantis, Hume, Huggins, Rusyn Midfielders: O'Nien, Neil, Ba, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Embleton, Clarke, Diamond, Roberts, Gooch Forwards: Semedo, Mayenda, Bennette, Burstow

West Brom team news

West Brom will be without the services of Jed Wallace (shoulder), Matt Phillips (hamstring) and Okay Yokuslu (suspension) for their trip to Sunderland. Kyle Bartley (hamstring) is also a doubt after missing the Leicester defeat through injury, with long-term absentees Daryl Dike, and Adam Reach still on the sidelines.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Diangana, Sarmiento, Phillips; Thomas-Asante.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Diangana, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Thomas-Asante, Fellows, Sarmiento

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/4/23 West Brom 1-2 Sunderland EFL Championship 13/12/22 Sunderland 1-2 West Brom EFL Championship 21/1/17 West Brom 2-0 Sunderland Premier League 1/10/16 Sunderland 1-1 West Brom Premier League 2/4/16 Sunderland 0-0 West Brom Premier League

