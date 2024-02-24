Sunderland vs Swansea City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the EFL Championship match between Sunderland and Swansea City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Sunderland and Swansea City will be bidding to bounce back from back-to-back Championship losses when the two sides clash at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Interim manager Mike Dodds now leads the Black Cats, as the defeats against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City resulted in Michael Beale parting ways.

On the other hand, Luke Williams' side are just four points above the drop zone after failing to pick up any points against Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

Sunderland vs Swansea City kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Stadium of Light

The EFL Championship match between Sunderland and Swansea City will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET on Saturday, February 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sunderland vs Swansea City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

An injury blow to Jack Clarke could see Adil Aouchiche start on the left side, while Nazariy Rusyn is likely to replace Mason Burstow in attack against Swansea.

The likes of Callum Styles, Patrick Roberts, Aji Alese, Bradley Dack, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin and Corry Evans also occupy the treatment room, with Huggins ruled out for the rest of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery.

Meanwhile, with Daniel Ballard suspended due to a milestone booking at St Andrew's, Jensen Seelt should partner Luke O'Nien at centre-back.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Seelt, Hjelde; Mundle, Ekwah, Neil, Bellingham, Aouchiche; Rusyn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Seelt, O'Nien, Hjelde, Hume Midfielders: Pembele, Ekwah, Neil, Rigg, Ba, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Embleton Forwards: Rusyn, Burstow, Semedo, Mundle

Swansea City team news

While Williams conceded that teenager Sam Parker may not play again this season due to a hamstring injury, none of Bashir Humphreys, Harrison Ashby, Jamal Lowe, Liam Walsh, Josh Key and Josh Ginnelly are available for selection through injuries.

At the same time, Charlie Patino and Liam Cullen are raring for starts, while Przemyslaw Placheta could get the nod ahead of Ronald on the right wing.

Swansea City possible XI: Rushworth; Naughton, Cabango, Wood, Tymon; Allen, Grimes; Placheta, Cullen, Paterson; Yates

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fisher, Rushworth, Broome Defenders: Cabango, Wood, Darling, Tymon, Pederson, Naughton Midfielders: Abdulai, Patino, Grimes, Fulton, Allen, Congreve, Walsh, Cooper, Placheta Forwards: Yates, Cullen, Kukharevych, Paterson, Sagoe Jr, Ronald

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sunderland and Swansea City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 4, 2023 Swansea City 0-0 Sunderland Championship January 14, 2023 Sunderland 1-3 Swansea City Championship October 8, 2022 Swansea City 2-1 Sunderland Championship May 13, 2017 Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City Premier League December 10, 2016 Swansea City 3-0 Sunderland Premier League

