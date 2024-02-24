Sunderland vs Swansea City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Both Sunderland and Swansea City will be bidding to bounce back from back-to-back Championship losses when the two sides clash at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Interim manager Mike Dodds now leads the Black Cats, as the defeats against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City resulted in Michael Beale parting ways.
On the other hand, Luke Williams' side are just four points above the drop zone after failing to pick up any points against Leeds United and Ipswich Town.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Sunderland vs Swansea City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET
|Venue:
|Stadium of Light
The EFL Championship match between Sunderland and Swansea City will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.
It will kick off at 10 am ET on Saturday, February 24, in the United States (US).
How to watch Sunderland vs Swansea City online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Sunderland team news
An injury blow to Jack Clarke could see Adil Aouchiche start on the left side, while Nazariy Rusyn is likely to replace Mason Burstow in attack against Swansea.
The likes of Callum Styles, Patrick Roberts, Aji Alese, Bradley Dack, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin and Corry Evans also occupy the treatment room, with Huggins ruled out for the rest of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery.
Meanwhile, with Daniel Ballard suspended due to a milestone booking at St Andrew's, Jensen Seelt should partner Luke O'Nien at centre-back.
Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Seelt, Hjelde; Mundle, Ekwah, Neil, Bellingham, Aouchiche; Rusyn
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patterson, Bishop
|Defenders:
|Seelt, O'Nien, Hjelde, Hume
|Midfielders:
|Pembele, Ekwah, Neil, Rigg, Ba, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Embleton
|Forwards:
|Rusyn, Burstow, Semedo, Mundle
Swansea City team news
While Williams conceded that teenager Sam Parker may not play again this season due to a hamstring injury, none of Bashir Humphreys, Harrison Ashby, Jamal Lowe, Liam Walsh, Josh Key and Josh Ginnelly are available for selection through injuries.
At the same time, Charlie Patino and Liam Cullen are raring for starts, while Przemyslaw Placheta could get the nod ahead of Ronald on the right wing.
Swansea City possible XI: Rushworth; Naughton, Cabango, Wood, Tymon; Allen, Grimes; Placheta, Cullen, Paterson; Yates
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fisher, Rushworth, Broome
|Defenders:
|Cabango, Wood, Darling, Tymon, Pederson, Naughton
|Midfielders:
|Abdulai, Patino, Grimes, Fulton, Allen, Congreve, Walsh, Cooper, Placheta
|Forwards:
|Yates, Cullen, Kukharevych, Paterson, Sagoe Jr, Ronald
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sunderland and Swansea City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 4, 2023
|Swansea City 0-0 Sunderland
|Championship
|January 14, 2023
|Sunderland 1-3 Swansea City
|Championship
|October 8, 2022
|Swansea City 2-1 Sunderland
|Championship
|May 13, 2017
|Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City
|Premier League
|December 10, 2016
|Swansea City 3-0 Sunderland
|Premier League