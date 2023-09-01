This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sunderland vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Championship
Stadium of Light
How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to their Championship campaign to five games when they travel to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland on Saturday.

The Saints are currently fourth on the table after back-to-back 2-1 wins over both Plymouth Argyle and QPR, while the Black Cats (18th) will be hoping to return to winnings ways following a goalless draw at Coventry City at the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sunderland vs Southampton kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 2, 2023
Kick-off time:7:30 am EDT
Venue:Stadium of Light

The Championship match between Sunderland and Southampton will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EDT on September 2 in the United States (US).

How to watch Sunderland vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. The live updates of the match can also be followed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Jobe Bellingham will once again lead the attack as Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is likely to name a similar lineup from the side that drew at Coventry.

Bradley Dack might just about hold his place from Alex Pritchard in the middle, while Luis Semedo would start on the bench.

Jay Matete, Aji Alese, Corry Evans and Ross Stewart are the long-term injury absentees at the club, while Patrick Roberts is doubtful with a hamstring problem.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Cirkin; Neil, Ekwah; Ba, Dack, Clarke; Bellingham.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Patterson, Bishop
Defenders:Ballard, Seelt, Batth, Triantis, Cirkin, Hume, Huggins
Midfielders:O'Nien, Ekwah, Neil, Ba, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Pritchard, Dack, Embleton, Clarke, Diamond, Roberts, Gooch
Forwards:Semedo, Mayenda, Bennette

Southampton team news

Mason Holgate is in line to make his Southampton debut at the back after Jack Stephens' injury last weekend.

Stephens would join Will Smallbone and Juan Larios in the treatment room.

Elsewhere, Ryan Fraser may be given the nod ahead of Samuel Amo-Ameyaw on the right wing, while Flynn Downes is an option in midfield.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Holgate, Manning; Alcaraz, Charles, S. Armstrong; Fraser, A. Armstrong, Edozie.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley
Defenders:Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Holgate, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree
Midfielders:Charles, Alcaraz, Downes, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Aribo, Sulemana, Djenepo, Edozie, Frazer, Amo-Ameyaw
Forwards:Adams, Onoachu, A. Armstrong, Mara

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Feb 11, 2017Sunderland 0-4 SouthamptonPremier League
Oct 26, 2016Southampton 1-0 SunderlandCarabao Cup
Aug 27, 2016Southampton 1-1 SunderlandPremier League
Mar 5, 2016Southampton 1-1 SunderlandPremier League
Nov 7, 2015Sunderland 0-1 SouthamptonPremier League

