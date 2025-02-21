How to watch today's Sunderland vs Hull City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Hull City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome Hull City to the Stadium of Light for a Championship contest on Saturday.

While the hosts suffered a 2-1 loss to Leeds United amid their bid to close the gap towards the top, Hull remained just a point off the drop zone after the 1-1 draw with Norwich City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Hull City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Sunderland and Hull City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sunderland vs Hull City kick-off time

Championship - Championship Stadium of Light

The Championship match between Sunderland and Hull City will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, February 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sunderland team news

With Aji Alese, Tom Watson, Jayden Danns and Niall Huggins continuing the nurse their injuries, manager Regis Le Bris could name a similar lineup from the game against Leeds.

Jobe Bellingham and Dan Neil will form the midfield pivot, while Wilson Isidor is supported in attack by Patrick Roberts, Chris Rigg and Enzo Le Fee.

Hull City team news

Neither Mohamed Belloumi, Liam Millar, Kasey Palmer and Charlie Hughes are expected to be available for selection due to injuries.

John Egan, Abu Kamara, Mason Burstow and Kyle Joseph could all be handed starts, while Steven Alzate and Regan Slater are likely to get the nod ahead of Gustavo Puerta in midfield.

