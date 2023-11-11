Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Bundesliga game today

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Stuttgart and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stuttgart will take on Borussia Dortmund in a Bundesliga match at the MHP Arena on Saturday. They are both on 21 points after 10 rounds in the league and will be chasing the top spot which is currently occupied by Bayer Leverkusen who are on 28 points.

Dortmund have only lost one out of their last 10 matches across all competitions. They will be feeling confident after their 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the mid-week Champions League fixture.

Stuttgart are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Heidenheim. After registering seven consecutive wins during the last two months, Saturday's hosts have lost two out of their last three fixtures and will be desperate to get back on track.

Stuttgart vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 9.30 am ET Venue: MHP Arena

The game between Stuttgart and Dortmund will be played at the MHP Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Stuttgart vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart is likely to be without Serhou Guirassy due to his lingering hamstring problem, but the 27-year-old is anticipated to be fully recovered for the game against Eintracht Frankfurt after the international break.

Nicolas Nartey continues to be sidelined with a knee injury, while Pascal Stenzel is uncertain for the game due to a thigh strain.

Stuttgart predicted XI: Nubel; Rouault, Anton, Zagadou, Ito; Karazor, Stiller; Silas, Millot, Fuhrich; Undav.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Schock Defenders: Ito, Rouault, Anton, Zagadou, Stergiou, Mittelstadt Midfielders: Stiller, Karazor, Millot, Massimo, Jeong, Egloff, Haraguchi, Ulrich Forwards: Fuhrich, Silas, Lewelling, Undav, Kastanaras, Milosevic

Dortmund team news

Dortmund may need to shuffle their pack following a hectic period of fixtures in recent weeks.

Injuries to Julian Duranville, Emre Can, Mateu Morey, and Marius Wolf mean they are expected to remain unavailable.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Nmecha; Malen, Reus, Brandt; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Meunier Midfielders: Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 15, 2023 Stuttgart 3 - 3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga October 22, 2022 Borussia Dortmund 5 - 0 Stuttgart Bundesliga April 9, 2022 Stuttgart 0 - 2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga November 20, 2021 Borussia Dortmund 2 - 1 Stuttgart Bundesliga April 10, 2021 Stuttgart 2 - 3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

