Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Bundesliga game today

Bundesliga
MHP Arena
How to watch the Bundesliga match between Stuttgart and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stuttgart will take on Borussia Dortmund in a Bundesliga match at the MHP Arena on Saturday. They are both on 21 points after 10 rounds in the league and will be chasing the top spot which is currently occupied by Bayer Leverkusen who are on 28 points.

Dortmund have only lost one out of their last 10 matches across all competitions. They will be feeling confident after their 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the mid-week Champions League fixture.

Stuttgart are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Heidenheim. After registering seven consecutive wins during the last two months, Saturday's hosts have lost two out of their last three fixtures and will be desperate to get back on track.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Stuttgart vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date:November 11, 2023
Kick-off time:9.30 am ET
Venue:MHP Arena

The game between Stuttgart and Dortmund will be played at the MHP Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Stuttgart vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart is likely to be without Serhou Guirassy due to his lingering hamstring problem, but the 27-year-old is anticipated to be fully recovered for the game against Eintracht Frankfurt after the international break.

Nicolas Nartey continues to be sidelined with a knee injury, while Pascal Stenzel is uncertain for the game due to a thigh strain.

Stuttgart predicted XI: Nubel; Rouault, Anton, Zagadou, Ito; Karazor, Stiller; Silas, Millot, Fuhrich; Undav.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Nubel, Schock
Defenders:Ito, Rouault, Anton, Zagadou, Stergiou, Mittelstadt
Midfielders:Stiller, Karazor, Millot, Massimo, Jeong, Egloff, Haraguchi, Ulrich
Forwards:Fuhrich, Silas, Lewelling, Undav, Kastanaras, Milosevic

Dortmund team news

Dortmund may need to shuffle their pack following a hectic period of fixtures in recent weeks.

Injuries to Julian Duranville, Emre Can, Mateu Morey, and Marius Wolf mean they are expected to remain unavailable.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Nmecha; Malen, Reus, Brandt; Fullkrug.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
Defenders:Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Meunier
Midfielders:Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus
Forwards:Haller, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 15, 2023Stuttgart 3 - 3 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
October 22, 2022Borussia Dortmund 5 - 0 StuttgartBundesliga
April 9, 2022Stuttgart 0 - 2 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
November 20, 2021Borussia Dortmund 2 - 1 StuttgartBundesliga
April 10, 2021Stuttgart 2 - 3 Borussia DortmundBundesliga

