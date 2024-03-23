How to watch the League Two match between Stockport County and Milton Keynes Dons, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The biggest game in League Two this weekend pits second-placed Stockport County against fourth-placed MK Dons on Saturday evening, with the two sides separated by just a single point in the table.

Monday's frustrating 1-1 draw at Crawley means Stockport have won only one of their past seven games in League Two.

The point kept Stockport in second, one point clear of the chasing pack for the automatic qualification spot. However, defeat to the fourth-placed Dons could see the Hatters drop out of the automatic promotion spots altogether.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Stockport County vs Milton Keynes Dons kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:15 pm ET Venue: Edgeley Park

The EFL League Two match between Stockport County and MK Dons will be played at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England.

It will kick off at 1:15 pm ET on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Stockport County vs Milton Keynes Dons online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live Updates

The game will not be televised in the US, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Stockport County team news

Stockport left-back Ibou Touray has received an international call-up to represent Gambia, so he will miss out here. His absence may be a cause for concern with defenders Ethan Bristow (shoulder) and Macauley Southam-Hales (tendon) sidelined.

Stockport County possible XI: Hinchcliffe; Kane, Horsfall, Pye, Cass; Bailey, Camps, Sarcevic; Madden; Olaofe, Wootton.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Smith, Hinchliffe Defenders: Bennett, Touray, Bristow, Cass, Byrne, Southam, Wright, Pye, Horsfall, Popoola, McMahon Midfielders: Knight, Powell, Kane, Richards, Collar, Camps, Sarcevic, Bailey, Knoyle, Rydel, Hippolyte, Lemonheigh-Evans, Croasdale Forwards: Barry, Olaofe, Madden, Wootton, Stretton

Milton Keynes Dons team news

On-loan Aston Villa goalkeeper Filip Marschall and 20-year-old striker Max Dean are still doubts for MK Dons, while there are no international call-ups for the visitors this month.

MK Dons possible XI: Kelly; Williams, O'Hora, Harvie; Lofthouse, Bate, Payne, Tomlinson; Gilbey, Wearne; Dennis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marschall, Harness, Kelly Defenders: O'Hora, Stewart, Tucker, Lewington, Harvie Midfielders: Bate, Williams, Payne, Wearne, Gilbey, Tomlinson, Robson, Anker, Norman, Lofthouse Forwards: Tezgel, Kemp, Dean, Dennis, Harrison, Ilunga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/9/23 Milton Keynes Dons 1-2 Stockport County League Two 06/02/10 Stockport County 1-3 Milton Keynes Dons League One 26/12/09 Milton Keynes Dons 4-1 Stockport County League One 04/02/09 Stockport County 0-1 Milton Keynes Dons League One 22/10/08 Milton Keynes Dons 1-2 Stockport County League One

Useful links