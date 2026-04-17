How to get Stanley Cup Finals 2026 tickets: Where to buy, NHL predictions & more

Ice hockey fans across the globe are gearing themselves for an exhilarating climax to the NHL season. The NHL Playoffs, which start in April, culminate with the sensational Stanley Cup Finals in June.

Whichever teams lock sticks in the end-of-season extravaganza, you could get up close and personal to the fast-paced puck action by booking tickets today.

Don’t miss out on one of the biggest events in the US sporting calendar. Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital Stanley Cup ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When are the Stanley Cup Finals 2026?

Date Event Venue Tickets June 2026 Stanley Cup Finals TBC Tickets



The Stanley Cup Finals 2026 are scheduled to get underway during the first week of June. If the best-of-7 series goes the full distance, then the potential 'Game 7', will take place no later than June 21.

The NHL won't finalise the exact Stanley Cup schedule until the previous round of the Playoffs, the Conference Finals, has been completed.

How to buy Stanley Cup Finals 2026 tickets

Official tickets for the Stanley Cup Finals typically go on sale only after the Conference Finals conclude in late May or early June. They can be sourced from Ticketmaster, the NHL's official ticket marketplace, or from the participating teams' sites.

In addition to buying NHL Playoff and Stanley Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market, such as on StubHub.

What is the NHL Playoffs 2026 schedule and format?

Following the NHL regular season, where each of the 32 teams plays 82 games, the best 16 teams (8 teams from the Eastern Conference and 8 teams from the Western Conference) progress to the postseason tournament, the NHL Playoffs.

Twelve of those teams, the top-3 finishers in each of the four divisions, are automatic qualifiers. The remaining four spots (two from each conference), known as 'wild-cards', are filled by the teams with the next highest points totals.

The Playoffs is split into four rounds of best-of-7 series. They are as follows:

First Round: (aka the Conference Quarter-Finals) - The eight matchups are determined by divisional standings and wild-card seeding.

(aka the Conference Quarter-Finals) - The eight matchups are determined by divisional standings and wild-card seeding. Second Round: (aka the Conference Semifinals or Divisional Finals) - The eight remaining teams face off within their divisional brackets to crown a divisional champion.

(aka the Conference Semifinals or Divisional Finals) - The eight remaining teams face off within their divisional brackets to crown a divisional champion. Conference Finals: The final four teams compete to become the Eastern Conference or Western Conference champions.

The final four teams compete to become the Eastern Conference or Western Conference champions. Stanley Cup Finals: The two conference winners clash for the right to be called the Stanley Cup champions.

How much are Stanley Cup Finals 2026 tickets?

For the Stanley Cup Finals 2026, game tickets are expected to range from roughly $400 upwards, depending on the matchup, venue, and seat location. More details will be known once the participants are confirmed.

As an example, these were the approximate game-by-game starting prices for the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals:

Game Starting Price (approx.) Game 1 $563 Game 2 $406 Game 3 $470 Game 4 $505 Game 5 $1,002 Game 6 $887

What Stanley Cup Finals 2026 hospitality packages are available?

Official hospitality options for the Stanley Cup Finals are expected to include the following packages:

Private Suites: Glass-side seating or private suite rentals with the option to add catering (from $75-$150 per guest).

Glass-side seating or private suite rentals with the option to add catering (from $75-$150 per guest). Elite Lounges: Access to exclusive hospitality lounges with premium food and dedicated service.

Access to exclusive hospitality lounges with premium food and dedicated service. Fan Experiences: Some packages are likely to include VIP tailgate parties, venue tours, player autograph sessions and collectible souvenirs.

What to expect from the Stanley Cup Finals 2026

As we head into the NHL postseason, one thing is guaranteed, the Florida Panthers won't be lifting the Stanley Cup for a third successive year. The 2024 and 2025 champions failed to qualify for the Playoffs after losing almost half of their regular season games.

The Edmonton Oilers will be relieved Florida failed to fire this season. While the Panthers partied following back-to-back triumphs, the Canadian outfit suffered heartache, finishing as runners-up two years on the bounce.

Kris Knoblauch's Oilers have confirmed their Playoff spot and will be hoping it's third time lucky as they go in search of their first Stanley Cup title since 1990.

In terms of long-term success though, Edmonton have a long way to go to catch up with other sides who hail from Canada. While the Oilers have claimed five Stanley Cups in total, the Montreal Canadiens top the overall table with 24 titles.

The bookmakers give Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning the best chances of going all the way. Tampa Bay reigned supreme in 2020 and 2021, but were stopped in their tracks by Colorado, who dethroned them in 2022. The Avalanche have the best regular season record this campaign and will be hoping to maintain that form during the postseason.

Who are the recent Stanley Cup winners?