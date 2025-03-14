+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
Millerntor Stadion
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between St. Pauli and Hoffenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both St. Pauli and Hoffenheim will be eyeing their seventh Bundesliga win of the season when the two sides meet at Millerntor-Stadion on Friday.

Coming off 1-1 draws against Wolfsburg and Heidenheim, respectively, St Pauli and Hoffenheim will aim to distance themselves from fighting the relegation battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between St Pauli and Hoffenheim will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Millerntor Stadion

The Bundesliga match between St Pauli and Hoffenheim will be played at Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Friday, March 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim Probable lineups

St. PauliHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-3-1-2

Home team crestTSG
22
N. Vasilj
44
S. van der Heyden
5
H. Wahl
4
D. Nemeth
23
P. Treu
10
D. Sinani
7
J. Irvine
2
M. Saliakas
8
E. Smith
13
N. Weisshaupt
26
E. Saad
1
O. Baumann
25
K. Akpoguma
4
L. Oestigard
3
P. Kaderabek
15
V. Gendrey
7
T. Bischof
20
F. Becker
27
A. Kramaric
16
A. Stach
14
G. Orban
26
H. Tabakovic

4-3-1-2

TSGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Blessin

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ilzer

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

St. Pauli team news

Kiezkicker boss Alexander Blessin will be without goalkeeper Sascha Burchert, defender Karol Mets, and midfielder James Sands, besides attacking duo Simon Zoller and Morgan Guilavogui, due to injuries.

Danel Sinani, Elias Saad and Noah Weisshaupt will form the forward trident, with Jackson Irvine joined by Eric Smith in the middle, and Nikola Vasilj shielded by the back three of David Nemeth, Hauke Wahl and Siebe Van der Heyden.

Hoffenheim team news

Die Kraichgauer manager Christian Ilzer will empathize with his opposite number given his own list of absentees, as Christopher Lenz, Ozan Kabak, Diadie Samassekou, Grischa Promel, Ihlas Bebou and Adam Hlozek are all among those ruled out through injuries, while Arthur Chaves is suspended for the tie.

Kevin Akpoguma and Leo Ostigard could be stationed at centre-back, behind the deep-lying midfield trio of Anton Stach, Finn Ole Becker and Tom Bischof, while Haris Tabakovic and Gift Orban lead the line.

Form

FCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/8
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

TSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCP

Last 5 matches

TSG

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

