How to watch today's St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between St. Pauli and Hoffenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both St. Pauli and Hoffenheim will be eyeing their seventh Bundesliga win of the season when the two sides meet at Millerntor-Stadion on Friday.

Coming off 1-1 draws against Wolfsburg and Heidenheim, respectively, St Pauli and Hoffenheim will aim to distance themselves from fighting the relegation battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between St Pauli and Hoffenheim will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Millerntor Stadion

The Bundesliga match between St Pauli and Hoffenheim will be played at Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Friday, March 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

St. Pauli team news

Kiezkicker boss Alexander Blessin will be without goalkeeper Sascha Burchert, defender Karol Mets, and midfielder James Sands, besides attacking duo Simon Zoller and Morgan Guilavogui, due to injuries.

Danel Sinani, Elias Saad and Noah Weisshaupt will form the forward trident, with Jackson Irvine joined by Eric Smith in the middle, and Nikola Vasilj shielded by the back three of David Nemeth, Hauke Wahl and Siebe Van der Heyden.

Hoffenheim team news

Die Kraichgauer manager Christian Ilzer will empathize with his opposite number given his own list of absentees, as Christopher Lenz, Ozan Kabak, Diadie Samassekou, Grischa Promel, Ihlas Bebou and Adam Hlozek are all among those ruled out through injuries, while Arthur Chaves is suspended for the tie.

Kevin Akpoguma and Leo Ostigard could be stationed at centre-back, behind the deep-lying midfield trio of Anton Stach, Finn Ole Becker and Tom Bischof, while Haris Tabakovic and Gift Orban lead the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links