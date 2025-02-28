How to watch today's St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Struggling for consistency, Borussia Dortmund take on relegation-threatened St. Pauli in Saturday's Bundesliga game at Millerntor-Stadion.

Even with Niko Kovac taking over the hot seat as the new manager, BVB have managed just two wins in the last five games in all competitions. However, the Black and Yellow will now look to build upon their qualification to the Champions League knockouts and the 6-0 league victory against Union Berlin.

St. Pauli have dropped to 15th - just one spot above the drop zone - as the 2-0 loss at Mainz last time out has extended their winless run in the league to four straight games.

How to watch St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Millerntor Stadion

The Bundesliga match between St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, March 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

St. Pauli team news

The hosts have more than half a dozen players on the injury list, including goalkeeper Sascha Burchert and the defensive duo of Karol Mets and Manolis Saliakas.

David Nemeth, Hauke Wahl and Siebe Van der Heyden are likely to shield Nikola Vasilj in goal, while Jackson Irvine and Eric Smith compensate the absence of Robert Wagner in the middle.

Elsewhere, without injured forwards James Sands, Morgan Guilavogui and Simon Zoller, the likes of Elias Saad, Johannes Eggestein and Noah Weisshaupt could be handed starts up front.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Kovac has a much bigger pool of players to pick from, given that only Filippo Mane, Felix Nmecha and Julian Brandt remain unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Marcel Sabitzer and Pascal Gross should continue as the midfield pivot, with Serhou Guirassy supported in attack by Karim Adeyemi, Giovanni Reyna and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

