Bundesliga
Millerntor Stadion
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaSt. PauliBorussia DortmundSt. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund

How to watch the Bundesliga match between St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Struggling for consistency, Borussia Dortmund take on relegation-threatened St. Pauli in Saturday's Bundesliga game at Millerntor-Stadion.

Even with Niko Kovac taking over the hot seat as the new manager, BVB have managed just two wins in the last five games in all competitions. However, the Black and Yellow will now look to build upon their qualification to the Champions League knockouts and the 6-0 league victory against Union Berlin.

St. Pauli have dropped to 15th - just one spot above the drop zone - as the 2-0 loss at Mainz last time out has extended their winless run in the league to four straight games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Millerntor Stadion

The Bundesliga match between St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, March 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

St. PauliHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBVB
22
N. Vasilj
44
S. van der Heyden
4
D. Nemeth
5
H. Wahl
23
P. Treu
7
J. Irvine
21
L. Ritzka
8
E. Smith
26
E. Saad
11
J. Eggestein
13
N. Weisshaupt
1
G. Kobel
5
R. Bensebaini
26
J. Ryerson
4
N. Schlotterbeck
23
E. Can
27
K. Adeyemi
13
P. Gross
10
J. Brandt
20
M. Sabitzer
43
J. Gittens
9
S. Guirassy

4-2-3-1

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Alexander Blessin

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Niko Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

St. Pauli team news

The hosts have more than half a dozen players on the injury list, including goalkeeper Sascha Burchert and the defensive duo of Karol Mets and Manolis Saliakas.

David Nemeth, Hauke Wahl and Siebe Van der Heyden are likely to shield Nikola Vasilj in goal, while Jackson Irvine and Eric Smith compensate the absence of Robert Wagner in the middle.

Elsewhere, without injured forwards James Sands, Morgan Guilavogui and Simon Zoller, the likes of Elias Saad, Johannes Eggestein and Noah Weisshaupt could be handed starts up front.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Kovac has a much bigger pool of players to pick from, given that only Filippo Mane, Felix Nmecha and Julian Brandt remain unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Marcel Sabitzer and Pascal Gross should continue as the midfield pivot, with Serhou Guirassy supported in attack by Karim Adeyemi, Giovanni Reyna and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Form

FCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCP

Last 5 matches

BVB

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

6

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

