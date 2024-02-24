St Louis City vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Louis City will look to get off to a winning start in the new Major League Soccer season when they play host to Real Salt Lake in their season opener on Saturday.

The hosts enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the MLS as they clinched the Western Conference crown last season with 56 points from 34 matches. However, Bradley Carnell's side were abruptly eliminated from the playoffs, as they suffered a 6-1 aggregate defeat to Sporting Kansas City in the first round.

They kicked off their 2024 season in exciting fashion, securing a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first qualifying round on Tuesday and will look to build on that success here.

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, pushed Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to the limit in their MLS regular season opener, but ultimately fell short, losing 2-0 at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Louis City vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: CITYPARK

How to watch St. Louis City vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

St. Louis City will be unable to call upon Rasmus Alm, who continues his recovery process following a mid-November surgery. Joakim Nilsson is back in contention after receiving his green card and needs to build fitness.

Eduard Lowen has been eased back to full fitness and should be able to start this match. Indiana Vassilev fractured his wrist in the last match and remains questionable alongside Kyle Hiebert, who picked up a knock in training and is a doubt.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Durkin, Markanich, Totland, Yaro; Ostrak, Vassilev, Jackson, Parker; Adeniran, Klauss

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bürki, Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Hiebert, Markanich, Yaro Midfielders: Blom, Vassilev, Löwen, Durkin, Ostrák, Jackson, Alm, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson

Real Salt Lake team news

Bryan Oviedo was classified as probable last match due to hamstring soreness and did not feature, so he remains a major doubt for Real Salt Lake here.

Jose Bonilla is a long-term absentee with a knee issue, while midfielder Matt Crooks continues to nurse a muscle problem.

The visitors will also be without the services of Alexandros Katranis, who still awaits his work visa to be able to represent his new employers following his move from Piast Gliwice.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brody, Ramirez, Glad, Eneli; Palacio, Ojeda; Gomez, Ruiz, Luna; Arango

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Silva, Farnsworth, Silva, Bonilla, Rivera, Katranis Midfielders: Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings Forwards: Arango, Gómez, Barajas, Hidalgo, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/06/23 St. Louis City 1-1 Real Salt Lake MLS 26/03/23 Real Salt Lake 0-4 St. Louis City MLS

