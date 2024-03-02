St Louis City vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of crashing out of the Concacaf Champions Cup in midweek, St Louis City will look to bounce back when they host New York City FC at CityPark for a matchday two MLS clash on Saturday.

In their opening MLS fixture, St. Louis rallied from a goal down to draw Real Salt Lake 1-1, while the Pigeons went down 1-0 against Charlotte FC on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Louis City vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue: CityPark

The MLS match between St Louis City and NYCFC will be played at CITY PARK on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch St. Louis City vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

St. Louis City deployed a heavily rotated squad in Houston and lost 1-0, bowing out of the Concacaf Champions Cup in the first round. This was a surprise after they toppled the first leg 2-1.

Kyle Hiebert is a significant injury doubt for the hosts after missing their opening fixture with a sore knee, while Rasmus Alm is likely out because of a hip issue.

Chris Durkin and Tomas Totland made their debuts last weekend, with the latter coming off the bench to replace Eduard Lowen on the 80th-minute mark.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Markanich; Blom, Lowen; Pompeu, Jackson, Adeniran; Klauss

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bürki, Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Hiebert, Markanich, Yaro Midfielders: Blom, Vassilev, Löwen, Durkin, Ostrák, Jackson, Alm, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson

New York City FC team news

Maxi Moralez remains out for New York City FC due to a knee injury. Strahinja Tanasijevic is also a doubt as he has yet to acquire his work visa.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Sands, Parks; Mijatovic, Wolf, Rodriguez; Bakrar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Freese, Barraza, Rando Defenders: Martins, Gray, Ilenič, McFarlane, Risa, Haak, Tanasijević, Hope-Gund, Baiera Midfielders: Wolf, Fernández, Rodríguez, Sands, Moralez, Carrizo, Parks, Perea, Jasson, Shore, O'Toole Forwards: Mijatović, Magno, Bakrar, Ojeda, Martínez, Jones

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/2/2023 NYCFC 3-3 St Louis City MLS Preseason

Useful links