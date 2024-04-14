St Louis City vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gameweek eight in the MLS Regular Season tosses up an intriguing Western Conference battle with St Louis City preparing to take on Austin FC at CityPark in Missouri on Sunday.

Both sides have made a less-than-ideal start to the 2024 MLS campaign, with the hosts currently sitting in 11th place in the Conference standings, while the visitors are 8th following their thrilling 4-3 victory over rock-bottom San Jose Earthquakes last time out.

St. Louis City vs Austin FC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT Venue: CityPark

St. Louis City will welcome Austin FC to the CityPark on Sunday, April 14, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

Eduard Lowen and Joakim Nilsson, both of whom missed the last match due to hamstring and rib injuries, respectively, could return for this match as they are close to full strength.

Tim Parker has been struggling with a back injury and has been flagged as a doubt alongside Njabulo Blom (knee), while Joshua Yaro is out with a hamstring injury.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Yaro, Parker, Markanich; Durkin, Blom; Vassilev, Jackson, Pompeu; Klauss

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Hiebert, Markanich, Yaro Midfielders: Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Durkin, Ostrák, Jackson, Alm, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson

Austin FC team news

Suffering a foot injury during the 2-1 loss to Minnesota United on February 25, Leo Vaisanen is still recovering in the medical room for Austin and will not be available until later this month.

Los Verdes are also without the services of Slovenian left-back Zan Kolmanic, who picked up a hamstring injury in the middle of March and has not featured since.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Hines-Ike, Jimenez; Pereira, Ring, Wolff, Driussi, Obrian; Rubio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/03/24 Austin FC 2-2 St. Louis City MLS 21/08/23 St. Louis City 6-3 Austin FC MLS 26/02/23 Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City MLS

