How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Angels (2-1) and St. Louis Cardinals (3-0) are set to square off in a series opener on Monday at Busch Stadium.

St. Louis stayed undefeated with a commanding 9-2 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Andre Pallante secured the victory, tossing five innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out three. At the plate, Pedro Pages led the charge, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, and three RBI.

The Angels, meanwhile, edged past the White Sox 3-2 in their previous outing. Kyren Paris played a key role, finishing 1-for-3 with a homer and an RBI, while Ben Joyce picked up the win with 2/3 of an inning of scoreless relief.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. Louis Cardinals vs. the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSW

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cardinals will take on the Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT Venue Busch Stadium Location St. Louis, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Brendan Donovan slashed .278 last season with 14 homers and 73 RBI, while Alec Burleson powered the Cardinals' offense with a team-best 21 home runs and 78 RBI. Masyn Winn contributed a .267 average, 15 homers, and 57 RBI, while Nolan Arenado hit .272 with a .325 OBP and a .394 slugging percentage.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for St. Louis, looking for a bounce-back campaign after an up-and-down 2024 in which he posted a 10-11 record with a 5.35 ERA.

Los Angeles Angels team news

On the Angels’ side, Taylor Ward clubbed 25 home runs last year while slugging .426. Jorge Soler hit .241 with 34 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, and 68 walks. Nolan Schanuel collected 130 hits while batting .250, and Jo Adell recorded 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, and 35 walks despite hitting .207.

Tyler Anderson takes the hill for Los Angeles, and while his 10-15 record from last season might not stand out, his 3.51 ERA tells a different story. Meanwhile, the Angels will be looking for Mike Trout to snap out of an early slump, as he's managed just one hit in 11 at-bats so far.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record