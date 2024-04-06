Sporting vs Benfica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Sporting CP and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Primeira Liga leaders Sporting Lisbon will look to increase the gap on second-placed Benfica to four points when both teams meet in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday evening.

The two sides met in the Taca de Portugal semi-final at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night, with the hosts ending a four-year wait to reach the final after a thrilling 4-3 aggregate win.

The Leoes are currently top of the table in the Primeira Liga, but are just one point ahead of Benfica, having played one game fewer than the Eagles.

Sporting CP vs Benfica kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EST Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade

How to watch Sporting CP vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Sporting CP team news

Sporting Lisbon are still missing midfielder Pedro Goncalves, who hasn't seen any action since coming off with a injury midway through their Europa League match against Atalanta on March 14.

He is joined on the Leoes' absentee list by Spanish goalkeeper Antonio Adan, who has missed the past seven games due to a thigh issue. Viktor Gyokeres is enjoying a memorable season, scoring 36 goals in 41 games across all competitions, and could lead the line once again.

Sporting Lisbon possible XI: Israel; Diomande, Coates, Reis; Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita, Paulinho; Trincao, Gyokeres, Santos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Adán, Israel, Pinto, Silva Defenders: Inácio, Diomande, Fresneda, Coates, Quaresma, Reis, St. Juste, Neto, Pontelo, Muniz Midfielders: Morita, Hjulmand, Santos, Bragança, Esgaio, Koindredi Forwards: Gyökeres, Trincão, Gonçalves, Edwards, Paulinho, Catamo, Camacho, Tcherno Quenda, Ferreira Nel

Benfica team news

The visitors will have a full squad available for Saturday's derby clash. Tengstedt and Arthur Cabral will battle it out to spearhead the line here.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Bah, Morato, Otamendi, Aursnes; Luis, Neves; Di Maria, Silva, Mario; Leonardo.

Position

Players Goalkeepers: Anatoliy Trubin, Samuel Soares, Léo Kokubo Defenders: Otamendi, Silva, Carreras, Bernat, Morato, Bah, Aursnes, Araújo Midfielders: Di María, Neres, Kökçü, Neves, Silva, Mário, Luís Forwards: Leonardo, Cabral, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Tengstedt, Gouveia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match & Result Competition 03/04/24 Benfica 2-2 Sporting Taça de Portugal 01/03/24 Sporting 2-1 Benfica Taça de Portugal 13/11/23 Benfica 2-2 Sporting Liga Portugal Betclic 22/05/23 Sporting 2-2 Benfica Liga Portugal Betclic 15/01/23 Benfica 2-2 Sporting Liga Portugal Betclic

