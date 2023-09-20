Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Sporting KC and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City will welcome Nashville SC to the Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday night for a cross-Conference MLS encounter, hoping to continue their fine run of form.

Sporting KC entered into the MLS break on the heels of a disappointing three-game winless run, however, since the resumption of the league season, the hosts have been in superb form, winning three out of four games.

They beat San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 in the first MLS game after the break before making it back-to-back wins after beating Western Conference leaders St. Louis City SC 2-1. They fell to a narrow defeat against Inter Miami, but bounced back in the recent match with a 1-0 win against Minnesota United.

With that win, they have boosted their chances of making it to the final series as they are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings with 35 points, only one point behind ninth-placed Portland Timbers, who occupy the final playoff position.

Nashville SC, meanwhile, will be desperate to snap their six-game winless streak and retain a playoff qualification spot. The visitors are winless in their last three league outings since coming back from the Leagues Cup with two draws and one defeat and were held to a 1-1 draw by Charlotte a fortnight ago.

They will be looking to arrest the recent slump in form, but their recent away record has been quite poor as they have not won any of their last seven away games in the league.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting KC vs Nashville kick-off time

Date: September 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

Sporting KC and Nashville face off on September 20, 2023, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, United States. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Sporting KC vs Nashville online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass. Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channels.

Team news & squads

Sporting KC team news

Sporting KC continue to battle with limited alternatives at right-back, with 37-year-old Graham Zusi still recovering from a hamstring issue sustained in July, meaning academy graduate Jacob Davis will keep his spot in the visitors' backline. Kortne Ford is out for the season with an Achilles injury. Kayden Pierre and striker Stephen Afrifa are also out due to hamstring injury.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Ndenbe; Kinda, Radoja, Walter; Russell, Salloi, Pulido

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, McIntosh, Melia Defenders: Voloder, Rosero, Fontas, Castellanos, Rondov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Davis Midfielders: Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Gutierrez, Espinoza, Flores, Kinda, Thommy, Cisneros Forwards: Saloi, Russell, Tzionis, Pulido, Agada, Shelton

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will be without the services of Nick DePuy, who continues to struggle with the Achilles injury he picked up in February.

Walker Zimmerman should be deemed fit enough to make the matchday squad. Sam Surridge is doubtful again with a lower body injury even though he played 71 minutes in the last match. Striker Teal Bunbury will miss the match against his former club as he serves one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation.

Should Surridge fail to prove his fitness, Alex Muyl could potentially come into the starting XI upfront alongside Golden Boot co-leader Hany Mukhtar, who converted a fine penalty kick in the 98th minute to salvage a draw against Charlotte in the visitors' most recent match.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, MacNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; Leal, Godoy, McCarty, Shaffelburg; Mukhtar, Muyl

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Pannico Defenders: Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders: Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards: Mukhtar, Zubak, Surridge

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/6/22 Nashville 1-2 Sporting KC MLS 10/4/22 Sporting KC 1-2 Nashville MLS 12/10/20 Sporting KC 2-1 Nashville MLS

Useful links