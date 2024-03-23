Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles Galaxy will travel to take on Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2024 MLS campaign.

After three draws in a row to start the season, Sporting KC finally got their first win with a 2-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes last Saturday.

As for LA Galaxy, they were on track to suffer their first defeat of the season at Dignity Health Sports Park when John McCarthy scored an own goal to hand St Louis City a 3-2 advantage with two minutes left on the clock. However, Maya Yoshida found the net right at the death to rescue a 3-3 draw.

After four rounds, both teams are tied on six points, with Galaxy in the fourth spot and Kansas in the sixth in the Western Conference. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

The MLS match between Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy will be played at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting KC will have to make do without the services of Khiry Shelton (ankle), while Logan Ndenbe is sidelined for several months as he recovers from a torn ACL surgery.

Attacking midfielder Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring) is also sidelined, while Andreu Fontas (hamstring) is doubtful with the same issue. Daniel Salloi (hip) and Remi Walter (ankle) are also questionable for the clash.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Leibold; Thommy, Radoja, Rodriguez; Russell, Pulido, Salloi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Rosero, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre Midfielders: Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Cisneros, Flores, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Vargas, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy will be missing central defender Jalen Neal (abdominal) due to an injury issue. Aside from that, head coach Greg Vanney has no fresh injury concerns to deal with and boasts a fully-fit squad.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Delgado, Cerrillo, Puig; Paintsil, Joveljic, Fagundez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Jovelic, Judd

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/06/23 LA Galaxy 2-2 Sporting Kansas City MLS 12/03/23 Sporting Kansas City 0-0 LA Galaxy MLS 05/09/22 LA Galaxy 2-2 Sporting Kansas City MLS 07/08/22 Sporting Kansas City 4-2 LA Galaxy MLS 28/10/21 Sporting Kansas City 2-0 LA Galaxy MLS

Useful links