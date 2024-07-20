Spartak Trnava vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Spartak Trnava and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Slovakia to face FC Spartak Trnava on Saturday.

Unai Emery’s side are ramping up their preparations for the Premier League campaign with Champions League football also returning.

Morgan Rogers' first-half brace helped the Lions open their pre-season schedule with a 3-0 victory at Walsall.

Spartak Trnava, meanwhile, competed in Slovakia's top flight, finishing in third place last season, but they were champions during the 2017-18 campaign.

Michal Gasparik's side finished their last league season in mid-May and were back in pre-season action on June 22, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Maribor before losing to Bravo and Sparta Prague. They did play out a 1-1 draw with Hartberg last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spartak Trnava vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am EST Venue: Stadium of Anton Malatinsky

The match will be held at the Stadium of Anton Malatinsky on Saturday, July 19, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 10:00 am EST in the US.

How to watch Spartak Trnava vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Spartak Trnava and Aston Villa will be available to watch on VillaTV in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Spartak Trnava team news

Spartak Trnava have been active this summer with incomings and outgoings in full swing, so the squad has an all-new look as they prepare for the start of the 2024-25 season.

Milan Corryn is among the players to have come through the door this summer, and there are expected to be a raft of the club's new signings vying for a start in this contest.

Spartak Trnava possible XI: Frelih; Sulek, Sosa, Stetina, Bolaji; Kratochvil, Corryn, Ahl; Burke, Duris, Azango.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ofori, Ďuriš, Azango, Burke, Nagy Defenders: Zeljković, Pich, Procházka, Corryn, Daniel, Bainović, Kratochvíl, Bukata, Kubista, Benovič, Karhan, Ahl, Paur, Šarmír Midfielders: Kóša, Štetina, Kompan Breznik, Holík, Twardzik, Mikovič, Soliu, Šulek, Ujlaky, Boledovic, Rusnak Forwards: Frelih, Vantruba, Rusov, Vasil

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa have added Ian Maatsen, Cameron Archer, Enzo Barrenechea, Samuel Iling-Junior, Ross Barkley and Lewis Dobbin to their ranks for 2024-25, while Amadou Onana is also on the way to Villa Park from Everton.

Ross Barkley, enjoying his second spell at the club, was named in Unai Emery's starting XI, with Cameron Archer leading the front line, Pau Torres at the heart of defence and Matty Cash wearing the captain's armband.

Josh Feeney, Kaine Kesler Hayden, Lamare Bogarde and Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba were also named in Villa's line-up.

Long-term knee victims Boubacar Kamara and Emiliano Buendia are still on the mend and will not be seen at Bescot Stadium either, while Moussa Diaby is being strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, leaving his participation somewhat uncertain.

Aston Villa possible XI: Olsen; Kesler-Hayden, Torres, Hause, Digne; Rogers, Barkley, Barrenechea, Ramsey; Archer, Dobbin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martínez, Olsen, Gauci, Marschall Defenders: Cash, Maatsen, Torres, Digne, Mings, Carlos, Konsa, Moreno, Nedeljković, Sousa, Kesler-Hayden, Hause, Feeney, Swinkels Midfielders: Tielemans, Bailey, Buendía, Kamara, McGinn, Barkley, Barrenechea, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Rogers, Bogarde, Young Forwards: Watkins, Diaby, Durán, Iling Junior, Archer, Barry, Dobbin

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two clubs in all competitions.

Useful links