UEFA Nations League A
Estadio Mestalla
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Spain vs Netherlands Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Spain and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain and the Netherlands are set to renew hostilities in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Sunday night, with the tie finely balanced after a 2-2 draw in Rotterdam.

La Roja needed a late equalizer to salvage a result in the first leg, capitalizing on a numerical advantage after the Dutch were reduced to 10 men. Spain were imperious on home soil during the group stage, winning all their matches while conceding just twice.

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman's side let a lead slip in the first leg and will feel they missed an opportunity to take control of the tie. Their struggles away from home are also a concern, having failed to win any of their three group-stage road games, settling for two draws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Spain vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Spain and the Netherlands will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Spain vs Netherlands kick-off time

Estadio Mestalla

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain and the Netherlands will be played at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm PT/3:45 pm ET on Sunday, March 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Spain vs Netherlands Probable lineups

SpainHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNED
23
U. Simon
22
M. Cucurella
5
R. Le Normand
2
P. Porro
14
D. Huijsen
18
M. Zubimendi
20
Pedri
8
F. Ruiz
7
A. Morata
17
N. Williams
19
L. Yamal
1
B. Verbruggen
12
J. Frimpong
8
I. Maatsen
6
J. van Hecke
4
V. van Dijk
19
J. Kluivert
11
C. Gakpo
14
T. Reijnders
7
X. Simons
21
F. de Jong
10
M. Depay

4-2-3-1

NEDAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. de la Fuente

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Koeman

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Spain team news

Spain will be without Pau Cubarsí, who was forced off before halftime on Thursday and has since withdrawn from the squad. That could open the door for Dean Huijsen to make his full debut in central defence. Mikel Merino and Dani Olmo are in contention for starting roles but may have to wait for their chance from the bench, with Álvaro Morata expected to continue as the focal point of the attack.

Netherlands team news

For the Netherlands, defensive reshuffling is unavoidable after Jorrel Hato's red card, while Jurrien Timber is sidelined through illness. Ian Maatsen has been drafted in as cover, with Jeremie Frimpong likely to shift to right-back and Lutsharel Geertruida filling in on the left. Xavi Simons could be handed a starting role on the right flank, but Memphis Depay is set to lead the line again, with Justin Kluivert and Cody Gakpo also expected to feature in the attacking setup.

Form

ESP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NED
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ESP

Last 5 matches

NED

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

