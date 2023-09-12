Spain vs Cyprus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Spain and Cyprus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of a crushing 7-1 victory over Georgia, Spain will be confident of putting another three points on the board on Tuesday night when they take on minnows Cyprus.

Luis de la Fuente’s La Roja are playing catch up in Group A of Euro 2024 qualification campaign. The campaign started with a 3-0 home win over an Erling Haaland-less Norway before losing 2-0 away in Scotland.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland have powered on from that result and are now in a very strong position to qualify from Group A, with Spain finding themselves in a battle with Norway to avoid an embarrassing qualification slip-up.

De la Fuente will still be confident of having enough to get over the qualification line, with their triumph in the UEFA Nations League final series in June giving them games in hand in this qualifying competition.

The hosts cashed in on one of those games in hand with a big 7-1 win against Georgia last time out to get themselves back on track in their push to secure an automatic qualifying place at Euro 2024 next summer. And they are overwhelming favourites to cruise to a routine win in Granada.

Minnows Cyprus, who are ranked 118th in the world by FIFA, are on course to finish bottom of Group A after losing all four of their games and conceding 11 goals in the process.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain vs Cyprus kick-off time

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes

The UEFA European Championship Qualifier between Spain and Cyprus will be played at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes in Granada, Spain. It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on September 12 in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain vs Cyprus online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on fuboTV, ViX+ and Fox Soccer Plus. Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Both Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo have been withdrawn from the Spain squad due to respective injuries, while Barcelona’s Pedri is another eye-catching absentee due to injury. Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino have been called up as cover and joined Luis de la Fuente's squad in Madrid.

Lamine Yamal, who made history against Georgia last week by becoming the youngest scorer, should start on the right, with Nico Williams on the opposite flank as the two replacements for Asensio and Olmo in the starting lineup.

Alejandro Balde is vying to take the place of Jose Gaya at left-back, but the rest of the lineup will stay the same from the last game.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Gavi, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Kepa, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Laporte, Azpilicueta, Le Normand, Garcia, Pau Torres, Balde, Gaya Midfielders: Rodri, Zubimendi, Gavi, F. Ruiz, Merino, Baena Forwards: Morata, Yamal, Joselu, Williams, Pino, A. Ruiz, Torres, Pino

Cyprus team news

Cyprus are likely to field a similar lineup to that which was easily brushed aside by a rampant Scotland last time out with no fresh injuries affecting head coach Temur Ketsbaia's selection call.

Salernitana's Grigoris Kastanos is the star name in the Cyprus line-up. Pieros Sotiriou is the leading goalscorer in the Cyprus side with 12 strikes to his name, and the 30-year-old is expected to operate at the tip of the home side's attack in this contest.

The visitors will set up in defensively minded 5-4-1 formation in Granada as they look to frustrate Spain and force the home team to break them down.

Cyprus possible XI: Mall; Antoniou, Gogic, Laifis, Ioannou, Correia; Charalampous, Kousoulos, Kastanos, Kyriakou; Sotiriou

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panagi, Demetriou, Mall Defenders: Laifis, N. Ioannou, Antoniades, Antoniou, Karo, Andreou, Panayiotou, Roberge, Correia Midfielders: Kyriakou, Kastanos, Kousoulos, Gogic, Charalampous, M. Ioannou Forwards: Christofi, Sotiriou, Pittas, Loizou, Tzionis,, Kakoullis, Elia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8/9/99 Spain 8-0 Cyprus European Championship Qualification 5/9/98 Cyprus 3-2 Spain European Championship Qualification

Useful links