How to buy Spain vs Cape Verde tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Mercedes-Benz Stadium information & more

2010 champions Spain open their World Cup 2026 campaign against minnows Cape Verde on June 15.

La Roja are back atop the world rankings after a few transitional years and come into this tournament as one of the favourites. With a blend of youth, experience, and household names, Luis de la Fuente's side is expected to go to the latter stages in the USA. 18-year-old Lamine Yamal and his Barcelona teammate Pedri, now 23, will be pivotal to Spain's chances.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde will be making their debut on the world stage. The archipelago nation will lean heavily on legendary skipper and all-time leading scorer, Ryan Mendes, as they look to enjoy their moment in the limelight.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Spain vs Cape Verde, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Spain vs Cape Verde at the World Cup 2026?

Spain World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15 2026 Spain vs Cape Verde Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 21 2026 Spain vs Saudi Arabia Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 26 2026 Uruguay vs Spain Estadio Akron, Akron Tickets

Cape Verde World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15 2026 Spain vs Cape Verde Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 21 2025 Uruguay vs Cape Verde Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Tickets June 26 2026 Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets

How to buy Spain vs Cape Verde tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Spain vs Cape Verde tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Spain vs Cape Verde match in Atlanta, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Atlanta is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter.

Spain vs Cape Verde head-to-head record

Everything you need to know about Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located in Atlanta, Georgia, and is set to be one of the most technologically advanced venues for the 2026 World Cup, even hosting one of the tournament's semi-finals.

Known for its striking "pinwheel" retractable roof and the massive 360-degree "Halo Board" video screen, it was designed specifically to accommodate both American football and professional soccer.

For the World Cup, the stadium will install a state-of-the-art natural grass system specifically grown for the tournament, replacing its usual artificial turf. Its capacity is 70,000 and was the first professional sports stadium in North America to achieve LEED Platinum certification, featuring massive solar arrays and rainwater capture systems.

The stadium will host eight matches in total.