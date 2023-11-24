Spain U17 vs Germany U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup quarter-final

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Spain and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 is entering its final stages, with eight nations ready to battle it for semi-final berths in Indonesia. The quarter-final round will serve up some classic matchups, as European powerhouses Spain and Germany lock horns against each other at the Jakarta International Stadium on Friday.

Both teams qualified for the knockout rounds as group winners. La Rojita led the standings in Group B after winning two wins and one draw, while Die Mannschaft finished at the summit in Group F with a perfect nine-point record.

Having said that, the two sides come into this semi-final matchup following narrow victories in the Round of 16, with Germany beating the USA 3-2 in their first knockout stage game, and Spain coming out on top in a tricky contest against Japan (2-1).

Spain vs Germany kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EDT Venue: Jakarta International Stadium

The quarterfinal clash between Spain and Germany will be played at the Jakarta International Stadium on Friday, November 24, 2023. Kick-off is at 3:30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Spain vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be televised in the United States, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squad

Spain team news

Spain advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to starring roles from two La Masia academy gems, Marc Guiu and Quim Junyent, who scored the goals that saw them through to the quarter-finals. Head coach Jose Maria Lana has no fresh injury concerns and can field a strong line-up against the in-form Germans.

Spain predicted XI: Jimenez; Fort, Cubarsi, Cejudo, Navas; Junyent, Prim; Barla, Torres, Gomez; Guiu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Abrol, Gonzalez Defenders: Mesa, Munzo, Fort, Cuenca, Mernio, Cubarsi, Martin Midfielders: Junyent, Prim, Martin, Bernal, Hernandez Forwards: Hauestamenda, Guiu, Yanez, Lopez, Oyono, Igao

Germany team news

Hamburg attacking midfielder Bilal Yalcinkaya could be rewarded with his first start of the 2023 U17 World Cup here after he once again grabbed the headlines on Tuesday, as the impact sub's 86th-minute effort made the difference in a 3-2 thriller against the United States and sent Germany to the next round.

TSG Hoffenheim forward Max Moerstedt is the most prolific player coming into this quarter-final clash, with the German striker scoring three times so far in the tournament, including an important strike last time out.

Germany predicted XI: Schmitt; Moreira, Jeltsch, Dal, Hennig; Ramsak, Harchaoui; Hermann, Yalcinkaya, Brunner; Moerstedt.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmitt, Heide, Babatz Defenders: Kabar, Jeltsch, Dal, Herwerth, Hennig, Odogu, von der Hitz, Moreira Midfielders: Rüger, Harchaoui, Darvich, Herrmann, Osawe, Yalcinkaya, Ouédraogo Forwards: Brunner, Moerstedt, Ramsak

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/3/23 Germany 3-4 Spain U17 European Championship Qualifiers 7/5/19 Spain 1-0 Germany U17 European Championship 11/5/18 Spain 5-1 Germany U17 European Championship 17/5/17 Spain 0-0 Germany U17 European Championship 18/5/16 Germany 1-2 Spain U17 European Championship

