Joely Rodriguez #56 of the Boston Red SoxGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles to start the first of a three-game series at home on September 09, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT.

As a whole, the Red Sox are 72–71, and at home, they are 33–39. Boston's hitters have a .256 team batting average, which is fifth-best in Major League Baseball.

As a whole, the Orioles have an 82-62 record, with a strong 40-29 record on the road. Their on-base percentage of .316 is the fifth-best in the American League and the best in Baltimore.

The Orioles lead the series 7-3 going into Monday's game, which will be their 11th matchup between the two teams this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: NESN, MASN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles will meet in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT, at Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts.

DateSeptember 09, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
VenueFenway Park
LocationBoston, Massachusetts

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles team news

Boston Red Sox team news

This season, Jarren Duran has hit .292, which is the best on the Red Sox. He has forty-four doubles, thirteen triples, twenty-one home runs, fifty walks, and 72 RBIs.

Connor Wong is 10-for-35 including two home runs along with 4 RBIs over his last ten games.

Boston Red Sox injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

David HamiltonINFFinger injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Luis GarcíaRHPRight elbow inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Baltimore Orioles team news

Gunnar Henderson has hit .282 with twenty-five doubles, 6 triples, as well as thirty-six home runs this season, making him an important player for the Orioles.

Cedric Mullins has been 12-for-30 with two home runs and a double in his last ten games.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Jordan WestburgINFHand injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Ryan MountcastleINFWrist injuryOut, 10-Day IL

Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 09, 2024Brayan BelloCade Povich

Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

Based on the last five meetings between these two teams, the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles might have a very close game. The Orioles have triumphed in three of their last five games against the Red Sox. They beat them 6-1 in May and 5-1 and 4-2 in August, showing that they can stop the Red Sox from scoring. But Boston has shown it can come back by winning two recent games, including a high-scoring 12–10 game on August 17 and a solid 5–1 win on August 16. This suggests that Boston's lineup can get past Baltimore's pitching. This game could go in any direction, depending on which group gets the better start. That's because both teams are successful in different ways.

DateResults
Aug 18, 2024Orioles 4-2 Red Sox
Aug 18, 2024Red Sox 5-1 Orioles
Aug 17, 2024Red Sox 12-10 Orioles
Aug 16, 2024Orioles 5-1 Red Sox
May 30, 2024Orioles 6-1 Red Sox

