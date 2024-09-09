How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles to start the first of a three-game series at home on September 09, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT.
As a whole, the Red Sox are 72–71, and at home, they are 33–39. Boston's hitters have a .256 team batting average, which is fifth-best in Major League Baseball.
As a whole, the Orioles have an 82-62 record, with a strong 40-29 record on the road. Their on-base percentage of .316 is the fifth-best in the American League and the best in Baltimore.
The Orioles lead the series 7-3 going into Monday's game, which will be their 11th matchup between the two teams this season.
Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game
How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: NESN, MASN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles will meet in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT, at Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts.
|Date
|September 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Fenway Park
|Location
|Boston, Massachusetts
Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles team news
Boston Red Sox team news
This season, Jarren Duran has hit .292, which is the best on the Red Sox. He has forty-four doubles, thirteen triples, twenty-one home runs, fifty walks, and 72 RBIs.
Connor Wong is 10-for-35 including two home runs along with 4 RBIs over his last ten games.
Boston Red Sox injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|David Hamilton
|INF
|Finger injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Luis García
|RHP
|Right elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Baltimore Orioles team news
Gunnar Henderson has hit .282 with twenty-five doubles, 6 triples, as well as thirty-six home runs this season, making him an important player for the Orioles.
Cedric Mullins has been 12-for-30 with two home runs and a double in his last ten games.
Baltimore Orioles injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jordan Westburg
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Ryan Mountcastle
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 09, 2024
|Brayan Bello
|Cade Povich
Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record
Based on the last five meetings between these two teams, the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles might have a very close game. The Orioles have triumphed in three of their last five games against the Red Sox. They beat them 6-1 in May and 5-1 and 4-2 in August, showing that they can stop the Red Sox from scoring. But Boston has shown it can come back by winning two recent games, including a high-scoring 12–10 game on August 17 and a solid 5–1 win on August 16. This suggests that Boston's lineup can get past Baltimore's pitching. This game could go in any direction, depending on which group gets the better start. That's because both teams are successful in different ways.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 18, 2024
|Orioles 4-2 Red Sox
|Aug 18, 2024
|Red Sox 5-1 Orioles
|Aug 17, 2024
|Red Sox 12-10 Orioles
|Aug 16, 2024
|Orioles 5-1 Red Sox
|May 30, 2024
|Orioles 6-1 Red Sox