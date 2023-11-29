Southampton vs Bristol City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Southampton and Bristol City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton will be aiming to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games in the Championship when they play host to Bristol City on Wednesday night.

The Saints' head into the midweek game firmly in the Championship promotion picture, currently in fourth-place in the table, eight points off the automatic promotion places.

Russell Martin's side are riding on a nine-match unbeaten streak in the division, but were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Huddersfield Town in their last game.

Bristol City, meanwhile, are currently in mid-table in the Championship, but will be looking to push for a play-off place. Liam Manning’s side sit 11th in the table, but they are only three points off sixth place.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Southampton vs Bristol City kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm ET Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

The Championship game between Southampton and Bristol City will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Kick-off is at 2:45pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Southampton vs Bristol City online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not being broadcast on TV in the US. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

With fixtures coming thick and fast, Saints boss Russell Martin is expected to make changes to the starting XI against Bristol City due to the hectic fixture schedule. The draw with Huddersfield raised no fresh injury concerns for the Saints, which will no doubt help Martin rotate his lineup.

Adam Armstrong's goal scoring form continued last weekend, meaning he is likely to maintain his position in the team on Wednesday night. Che Adams and Ross Stewart are both striking options if required to make an impact off the bench.

Shea Charles and Samuel Edozie could both be handed starts to provide fresh legs, while Ryan Manning could also make his first start since October 21 ahead of left-back James Bree.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Charles, Downes, S. Armstrong; Edozie, A. Armstrong, Sulemana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Holgate, Stephens, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Alcaraz, Downes, Armstrong, Smallbone, Aribo Forwards: Sulemana, Edozie, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams, Armstrong, Mara

Bristol City team news

Bristol City boss Liam Manning is unbeaten in his two games as the Robins manager and at the weekend he picked up his first win in a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough. He will be forced into making at least one change to his starting XI, with Cameron Pring serving a ban for five yellow cards.

Anis Mehmeti could replace Sam Bell on the left-hand flank after the latter struggled to make an impact last time out. Otherwise, Manning could look to keep the starting lineup the same as on Saturday.

Bristol City possible XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Naismith; James, Gardner-Hickman; Sykes, Knight, Mehmeti; Conway

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wiles-Richards, Thomas, O’Leary, Bajic Defenders: Pring, Tanner, Roberts, Naismith, Atkinson, Dickie, McCrorie, Gardner-Hickman, Vyner Midfielders: King, Benarous, Knight, Williams, Sykes, James Forwards: Weimann, Mehmeti, Cornick, Wells, Bell, Conway

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/6/20 Southampton 3-2 Bristol City Club Friendly Games 25/9/13 Southampton 2-0 Bristol City EFL Cup 31/12/11 Southampton 0-1 Bristol City EFL Championship 26/11/11 Bristol City 2-0 Southampton EFL Championship 14/2/09 Bristol City 2-0 Southampton EFL Championship

Useful links