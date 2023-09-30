Southampton vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Southampton and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton will be aiming to arrest their poor form in the Championship when they welcome Leeds United to St. Mary's on Saturday.

After a four-game unbeaten start to their return to the second tie, the Saints now find themselves on a four-game losing run after a 2-1 loss at Middlesbrough.

On the other hand, Leeds are also a newly relegated side here, but Daniel Farke's men are three points clear of their opponents thanks to a 3-0 win over Watford at the weekend.

Southampton vs Leeds kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EDT Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

The Championship match between Southampton and Leeds United will be played at Saint Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EDT on September 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch Southampton vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

With defender Jack Stephens unavailable for selection, Man City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis could partner Jan Bednarek at the heart of defense, with Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Manning deployed as the two full-backs.

Former Sunderland forward Ross Stewart is yet to feature for the club this season on account of injury, as Southampton boss Russell Martin should again look up to Che Adams to lead the line of attack alongside Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.

Meanwhile, a shuffle in the middle could see either Joe Aribo or Stuart Armstrong's inclusion in place of Shea Charles and alongside Flynn Downes and Will Smallbone.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Downes, Smallbone, S. Armstrong; A. Armstrong, Adams, Edozie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Holgate, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Alcaraz, Downes, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Aribo, Sulemana, Edozie, Frazer, Amo-Ameyaw Forwards: Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara

Leeds team news

Willy Gnonto is ruled out through injury, joining Stuart Dallas, Djed Spence, Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford in the treatment room.

So Farke might be looking at fielding an unchanged lineup from the Watford win, although Joe Rodon is back from suspension here. However, Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper may keep their place at the back following a clean sheet in the last game.

Glen Kamara and Archie Gray may compete for a spot in midfield alongside Ethan Ampadu, while Georginio Rutter continues up front with Joel Piroe in the number 10 role.

With Crysencio Summerville on the right side, Daniel James should continue to fill in for Gnoto, but with Jaidon Anthony also pushing for a start.

Leeds possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Byram; Ampadu, Kamara; Summerville, Piroe, James; Rutter

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Hjelde, Byram, Ayling Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Kamara, Gyabi, Shackleton, Bate, Gray, James, Anthony, Summerville, Costa, Poveda Forwards: Rutter, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 25, 2023 Leeds United 1-0 Southampton Premier League Aug 13, 2022 Southampton 2-2 Leeds United Premier League Apr 2, 2022 Leeds United 1-1 Southampton Premier League Oct 16, 2021 Southampton 1-0 Leeds United Premier League May 18, 2021 Southampton 0-2 Leeds United Premier League

