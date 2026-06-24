Watch for FREE: South Africa vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the South Africa vs. South Korea World Cup match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Group A clash is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 (9:00 PM Eastern Time / 6:00 PM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico. This critical Matchday 3 fixture marks the definitive final round of the group stage, where both nations will leave everything on the pitch to claim a coveted spot in the knockout rounds.





If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

How to Watch on Cable or Fubo

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on FS1 and the Spanish-language broadcast is televised on Universo, neither feed will be available on standard over-the-air broadcast television. To watch the game, you will need to tune in through a traditional cable/satellite subscription or stream it via a live TV streaming service like Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

If you do not have a traditional pay-TV provider, you can utilize a free trial from Fubo or DirecTV Stream to access both networks completely free of charge.

For English commentary: Tune into FS1 via your cable provider, or stream via the Fubo 5-day free trial.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into Universo via your cable provider, or stream via the Fubo 5-day free trial.

Universo Channel Guide

Because Universo is a national cable network rather than a local over-the-air affiliate, its channel number is standardized across the country for major satellite providers, while cable channel numbers will vary by your specific local provider (such as Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, or Optimum).

If you are looking to tune into the Spanish-language broadcast, here is where you can find the Universo network on major national providers:

DIRECTV: Channel 410

DISH Network: Channel 838

Fubo / Digital Streamers: Search "Universo" directly in your service's channel guide (Note: May require a Spanish-language package or tier depending on your subscription).



