How to watch South Florida vs South Carolina NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

South Carolina (10-1) will look to keep its momentum rolling on December 18, 2025, when the Gamecocks head to the Yuengling Center to take on South Florida (6-5).

The Bulls come into the matchup searching for a response after being handled 87-58 by Vanderbilt, despite Stefanie Ingram pouring in 23 points and handing out four assists. Katie Davidson added nine points and six rebounds in the loss.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, are riding a three-game winning streak and are coming off a dominant showing of their own. South Carolina steamrolled Penn State 95-55 in its most recent outing, with Joyce Edwards putting on a show. She erupted for 29 points while also dishing out five assists, swiping six steals, blocking four shots and shooting an ultra-efficient 65 percent from the field.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Florida vs South Carolina NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

South Florida vs South Carolina: Date and kick-off time

The Bulls will take on the Gamecocks in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Date Thursday, December 18, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Yuengling Center Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch South Florida vs South Carolina on TV & stream live online

South Florida vs South Carolina news & key players

South Florida Bulls team news

South Florida has hovered around even this season, owning a minus-four scoring margin while averaging 69.9 points per game, a figure that sits in the middle of the national pack.

On the other end, the Bulls have struggled to get stops, surrendering 70.3 points per contest. Davidson leads the way offensively for South Florida at 11.3 points per night, though that output ranks well down the national scoring charts.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

South Carolina, by contrast, has been steamrolling opponents. The Gamecocks boast a massive plus-395 scoring differential, outpacing teams by nearly 36 points per game.

They pour in 90.5 points a night, good for eighth nationally, while holding foes to just 54.6 points, a mark that places them among the country’s top defensive units. Edwards has been the engine behind that dominance, checking in at 18th nationwide with a team-best 20.3 points per game.