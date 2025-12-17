How to watch South Florida vs Old Dominion NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wednesday’s Cure Bowl clash between Old Dominion (9-3) and South Florida (9-3) shapes up as a physical, low-margin battle.

Both teams will be operating without their starting quarterbacks, who have entered the transfer portal, and South Florida faces even more upheaval after losing its entire offensive brain trust. Head coach Alex Golesh and offensive coordinator Joel Gordon have both moved on to Auburn, leaving the Bulls in transition.

That puts the spotlight squarely on the quarterback position. With the regular-season starters gone, Old Dominion will hand the keys to freshman Quinn Henicle, while South Florida turns to veteran journeyman Gaston Moore. How those two manage the moment could ultimately decide a game that already feels destined to be decided in the trenches rather than by fireworks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Florida vs Old Dominion NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

South Florida vs Old Dominion: Date and kick-off time

The Bulls will take on the Monarchs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

Date Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Kick-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue Camping World Stadium Location Orlando, FL

How to watch South Florida vs Old Dominion on TV & stream live online

South Florida vs Old Dominion news & key players

South Florida Bulls team news

South Florida opened the year on a high, knocking off a pair of ranked opponents in No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida. That early momentum eventually faded, however, as the Bulls let a couple of winnable games slip away against Memphis and Navy. A loss to No. 5 Miami (FL) ultimately ended any hopes of reaching the conference title game.

Now, USF lands in one of the first bowl games on the calendar amid plenty of uncertainty. The Bulls are without their head coach, offensive coordinator and starting quarterback, and lingering injury concerns only add to the lack of clarity surrounding their lineup, making firm expectations hard to pin down.

Old Dominion Monarchs team news

Old Dominion, on the other hand, arrives with history in sight. Head coach Ricky Rahne is still searching for his first bowl win, but 2025 has already been a breakthrough season, as he set personal bests with nine overall victories and six conference wins.

A win in this matchup would also put the Monarchs in rare company, as it would give them 10 victories and match the program record set by the 2016 team that beat Eastern Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl.

At quarterback, South Florida is expected to turn to Gaston Moore, who would be making his first start for the Bulls since transferring in from Tennessee. Old Dominion is likely to counter with Quinn Henicle, set for his second career start. Henicle showed his dual-threat ability previously, piling up 206 rushing yards and two scores while also throwing for 143 yards and two touchdowns against Arkansas State in 2024.