How to watch South Carolina vs Clemson NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It's wild how quickly things can change in the Palmetto State.

This time last year, Clemson rolled into rivalry week ranked 12th in the nation and South Carolina sat right behind at No. 15. Both had College Football Playoff dreams on the table, and the Palmetto Bowl felt like a heavyweight showdown. The Gamecocks stunned the Tigers 17-14, Clemson still sneaked into the playoff before falling to Texas in round one, and South Carolina was left on the outside looking in.

Fast forward to now, and the landscape looks nothing like it did. When the teams square off Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, enter at 4-7 overall and 1-7 in SEC play, simply trying to close the book on a difficult season. Clemson, sitting at 6-5 and 4-4 in the ACC, has its eyes on locking up a bowl bid and salvaging a year that hasn't met its usual standard.

On paper, the Tigers should have the upper hand. But in a rivalry built on emotion, adrenaline can be just as dangerous as it is motivating. If Clemson channels the fire into focus instead of disorder, they should walk out with the result they want. If not, the Palmetto Bowl has a long history of reminding everyone that records don’t matter when these two collide.

South Carolina vs Clemson: Date and kick-off time

South Carolina vs Clemson: Date and kick-off time

The Gamecocks will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT Venue Williams-Brice Stadium Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina vs Clemson on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Streaming service: Fubo

South Carolina vs Clemson news & key players

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

South Carolina counters with quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who has thrown for 2,056 yards with 11 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Nyck Harbor is the Gamecocks' top receiving threat with 24 catches for 503 yards and five touchdowns, while Vandrevius Jacobs adds 25 receptions for 407 yards and three scores. Running back Rahsul Faison anchors the ground game, rushing for 433 yards and three touchdowns on 91 carries.

Clemson Tigers team news

Clemson's offensive engine runs through quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has thrown for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions this season.

His favorite targets include Antonio Williams, hauling in 48 catches for 538 yards and four scores, and sophomore T.J. Moore, who has racked up 40 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns.

On the ground, Adam Randall leads the charge with 677 yards and eight touchdowns on 133 carries, giving the Tigers a balanced attack.