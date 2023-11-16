South Africa vs Australia 2023 Cricket World Cup Semi-Final: Date, Stadium, TV channel and live streaming

South Africa and Australia face-off in the 2023 Cricket World Semifinal- find out all you need to know

The World Cup 2023 has arrived at its business end. In the tournament's second semi-final five-time champions Australia take on South Africa in Thursday night's do-or-die Cricket World Cup semi-final showdown at Eden Gardens.



The Proteas finished second in the league phase behind host nation India, suffering just two losses along the way. They have looked like one of the most destructive batting units in the competition, and it will take something special to beat them.

Although South Africa finished above Australia in the group, but it is the Aussies who carry the most momentum into the knockout having won their last seven matches in a row. The Kangaroos had the worst possible start in their history of the tournament.

They lost the first two games and looked down and out for this edition, but their key stars showed their class, determination, and gradually returned into the run to the top four. They have peaked at the right time and look all set to play in their 10th World Cup final if things go in their favour in Kolkata.

The game is set to be a nail-biting watch, and here are all the details on how you can watch it...

When and Where is South Africa vs Australia 2023 Cricket World Cup Semi-final?

Date Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time 4:30 a.m. ET/ 3:30 a.m. CT/ 1:30 a.m. PT Venue Eden Gardens Location Kolkata, India

South Africa and Australia will play against each other in 2nd Semifinal match of ICC World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday, November 16, 2023. It will get underway at 4:30 am ET (1:30 am PT).

How can you watch the South Africa vs Australia live match in the Cricket World Cup?

The ICC Cricket World Cup will be exclusively broadcast on Willow TV and ESPN+ in the USA, meaning you'll need to subscribe to either if you want to watch the match. There are a number of ways in which you can find live streaming for Willow TV and ESPN, with them not only available through their apps but the likes of SlingTV, DirecTV, and DISH too.

Both ESPN+ and Willow TV are priced at $9.99 per month, giving you access to the entire tournament, including the semi-final between India and New Zealand.

South Africa vs Australia: Team News & Predicted XIs

South Africa face a major injury scare as their captain Temba Bavuma is still a slight doubt as he continues to battle through a hamstring injury, but if he is not deemed fit, Reeza Hendricks is the most likely to replace him in the starting XI, while Aiden Markram is expected to captain the team.

They rested fast bowler Marco Jansen and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in their previous group-stage encounter against Afghanistan, but both will be eligible for selection again in this match.



With Steve Smith cleared of his vertigo issues and Glenn Maxwell back to his swashbuckling best, Australia have to choose between Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis as to who gets the chop here. Test specialist Labuschagne brings more solidity to the middle after the explosive top three, whereas Stoinis in theory brings both powerful hitting lower down the order and a sixth bowling option.

South Africa (SA) Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia (AUS) Predicted XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa vs Australia: Pitch & Weather Report

The surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata suits batsmen and produces high-scoring contests. However, as the game progresses, spin bowlers may be able to exercise their effect and provide an added layer of excitement to the battle.

The scarred grass might also be effective with the new ball since it provides carry. The Proteas will be praying that they win the toss, having always struggled when forced to chase in the group stage.

The unpredictable weather in Kolkata adds to the uncertainty of the match. The Weather Channel predicts that rains will strike Kolkata on Thursday, washing out the Australia vs. New Zealand semi-final match. In the afternoon, the humidity will be 77% and the highest temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius.

ICC have kept Friday (Nov 17) as a reserve day in case rain washes out the Australia vs South Africa match on Thursday (Nov 16). If the bad weather continues on the reserve day and minimum overs can't be played for DLS method, the team with the highest points total during the league stage will advance to the World Cup 2023 final.

South Africa vs Australia: head-to-head

Australia and South Africa have faced off 109 times in ODIs, with the Aussies winning 50 games to Proteas' 55. One was a no result whereas three were tied.

South Africa vs Australia: players to watch

With four centuries across the group stage, Quinton de Kock has been batter of the competition and South Africa’s star player. With the pressure ramped up in the semi-finals, the Proteas will be relying on their star left-handed opener to continue his excellent form and carry them to a good start.

The Proteas also had valuable contributions in the middle order from Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram, the latter of whom could be the key man during the middle overs of the South Africa innings due to his ability to play spin.

Gerald Coetzee has been South Africa's top bowler, taking 18 wickets with an average of 19 and an economy rate of 6.40.

As for Australia, Adam Zampa entered the World Cup under a cloud following a wrenching series defeat to the Proteas. The leg-spinner was hit for 113 from his 10 overs at Centurion, the most expensive figures in ODI history alongside compatriot Mick Lewis.

However, he has bounced back superbly in the World Cup, even after a slow start in the defeats to India and South Africa. In Australia's seven-match winning streak, Zampa clinched 21 wickets, including a remarkable spell of three for 21 against England. The Aussie fast-bowling unit, led by captain Pat Cummins, will also need to be at his brilliant best again to stop De Kock and co. on Thursday.

Australia are the second-quickest starters with the bat at the World Cup, and much of the credit goes to explosive left-hand hitter David Warner, who is the top run-scorer for the Kangaroos with 499 runs at a strike rate of 105. He has hit 20 sixes and 48 fours. Mitchell Marsh has also made 426 runs at a healthy strike rate of 109.

South Africa vs Australia FAQs

When was the last time the pair met at a Cricket World Cup?

The sides' most recent meeting in this tournament came in the league stage of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow, where South Africa won 134 runs.

Australia and South Africa have locked horns a total of seven times in this competition, with both sides winning three apiece, and one match ending in a tie. That tied game is remembered as one of the greatest cricket matches in history, as it came in the 1999 World Cup semifinal.

South Africa's Lance Klusener and Allan Donald got caught in a catastrophic mix-up with 1 run required off 3 balls, culminating in the Proteas being bowled out with the scores the same. On that day, Australia qualified for the final, having beaten South Africa in the group stage.

Where is the Cricket World Cup taking place this year?

The ICC Cricket World Cup returns to India for the first time since 2011, when the nation shared hosting duties with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. That was also the last time the nation won the tournament, with the hosts winning the World Cup every tournament since then.

The competition will run from October 5 to November 19, with the final being staged in Ahmedabad, where India meets Pakistan.

How many times have Australia and South Africa won the World Cup?

Australia have been crowned with a record five ODI World Cups in 1887, 1999, 2003, 2007, and in 2015, while South Africa have reached the semi-finals in four of the eight cricket world cups since 1992, but have never proceeded to the finals. They have fumbled in the crucial stages of their matches and are labelled as "chokers". This is their ninth cup and they are semi-finalists for the fifth time.