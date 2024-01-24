South Africa vs Tunisia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Tunisia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Yet to confirm their spot in the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), South Africa are set to square off against Tunisia at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Wednesday.

A draw would be enough for Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana, who currently occupy the second spot in Group E courtesy of a 4-0 win over Namibia.

Tunisia, after picking up their first point following a 1-1 draw with Mali, face a must-win situation to stand a chance of making it to the round of 16.

South Africa vs Tunisia kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

The Africa Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Tunisia will be played at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET on Wednesday, January 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch South Africa vs Tunisia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fanatiz, Fubo (with a free 7-day trial), Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

South Africa team news

Impressing as a substitute in both the previous games, Zakhele Lepasa may be opted ahead of Evidence Makgopa to start alongside Themba Zwane in attack.

Other than that, the likes of Siyanda Xulu and Thapelo Maseko will also be pushing to feature from the first whistle.

South Africa possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba; Maseko, Mokoena, Sithole, Tau, Zwane, Lepasa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Mothwa, Goss Defenders: Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, Modiba, Mvala, Kekana, Sibisi, Mudau, Xoki Midfielders: Mokoena, Adams, Maseko, Sithole, Monare, Morena, Mthethwa Forwards: Appollis, Makgopa, Tau, Zwane, Lepasa, Mayambela, Mokwana

Tunisia team news

Without striker, Taha Yassine Khenissi, who sustained a knee injury in the opener against Namibia, Tunisia coach Jalal Kadri could turn towards Haythem Jouini to partner Anis Ben Slimane in attack.

The rest of the line-up is expected to remain unchanged from the Mali draw.

Tunisia possible XI: Ben Said; Kechrida, Meriah, Talbi, Abdi; Rafia, Skhiri, Laidouni, Achouri; Jouini, Slimane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hassen, Dahmen, Ben Said Defenders: Abdi, Talbi, Meriah, Maaloul, Jelassi, Haddadi, Valery, Kechrida, Ghram Midfielders: Ben Romdhane, Tka, Rafia, Ben Slimane, Laidouni, Skhiri, Mahmoud Forwards: Msakni, Jouini, Ltaief, Srarfi, Sliti, Jaziri, Achouri

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between South Africa and Tunisia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 27, 2008 Tunisia 3-1 South Africa Africa Cup of Nations January 26, 2006 Tunisia 2-0 South Africa Africa Cup of Nations August 18, 2004 Tunisia 0-2 South Africa International Friendly November 19, 2003 Tunisia 2-0 South Africa International Friendly February 12, 2000 South Africa 2-2 (4-3 pen.) Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations

