Slovakia vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifier between Slovakia and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will be battling to maintain their top spot in Group J of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers when they take on Slovakia at Tehelne pole in Bratislava on Friday.

A hundred percent record sees Roberto Martinez's side with 12 points from a possible 12 from their wins over Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Iceland, scoring a combined 14 goals and conceding none.

Slovakia, on the other hand, will be aiming for their fourth straight win in the qualifiers after last beating Liechtenstein 1-0, besides defeating Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland 2-0 and 2-1 respectively, but they had opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Luxembourg.

Slovakia vs Portugal kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Tehelne Pole

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Slovakia and Portugal will be played at the Tehelne Pole or National Football Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on September 8 in the United States (US).

How to watch Slovakia vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on fuboTV and ViX+ in the United States. Those unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Slovakia team news

New PSG signing in Milan Skriniar is set to be part of the backline shielding Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, while veteran midfielder Juraj Kucka eyes his 100th cap for the Falcons here.

With Marek Hamsik announcing his retirement, Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka should join Kucka in midfield.

Slovakia's top goalscorer among the active players, Robert Mak will start on the left side of the attack, while David Strelec is out injured with a thigh problem.

Slovakia possible XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Skriniar, Vavro, Hancko; Duda, Lobotka, Kucka; Suslov, Bozenik, Mak.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Rodak, Ravas Defenders: Pekarik, Vavro, Obert, Valjent, Tomic, Satka, Gyomber, Skriniar, De Marco, Hancko Midfielders: Herc, Duda, Benes, Hrosovsky, Hamsik, Kucka, Bero, Lobotka Forwards: Suslov, Bozenik, Polievka, Jirka, Duris, Hasaslin, Schranz, Tupta, Mak

Portugal team news

38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who is in prime form at club level with six goals and four assists for Al-Nassr, will captain the visiting side.

Otavio and Ruben Neves also come from the Saudi League.

Wolves' duo Jose Sa and Toti Gomes will be raring for their international debuts, while Matheus Nunes of Manchester City is set to miss out among the midfielders.

Defensively, Raphael Guerreiro, Nuno Mendes and Pepe also haven't made the squad, while Rafa Silva and Joao Mario have retired from international football.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Pereira, Dias, A. Silva; Cancelo, Palhinha, Fernandes, Dalot; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Costa, Sa Defenders: Pereira, Dias, Cancelo, Semedo, Dalot, A. Silva, Inacio, Gomes Midfielders: Fernandes, Neves, Palhinha, Otavio, Vitinha Forwards: Ronaldo, B. Silva, Jota, Felix, Leao, Horta, Ramos, Neto

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jun 4, 2005 Portugal 2-0 Slovakia UEFA WC Qualifiers Mar 30, 2005 Slovakia 1-1 Portugal UEFA WC Qualifiers Jun 5, 1999 Portugal 1-0 Slovakia Euro Qualifiers Oct 14, 1998 Slovakia 0-3 Portugal Euro Qualifiers

