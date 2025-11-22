How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga game? Live stream, TV channel, and start time

As part of the eleventh match day of the Bundesliga, today, Saturday, 22 November, will see the top match between Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart. Kick-off at Signal Iduna Park is at 3.30 p.m.

Watch BVB (Borussia Dortmund) vs. VfB Stuttgart live today via live stream and TV

There are a few options for you to watch the match between BVB and Stuttgart today. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Select, ESPN's official streaming platform. Everything on ESPN's official streaming platform is also available to stream on other platforms, like Fubo and DirecTV.

Both Fubo and DirecTV offer new customers a free five day trial of their service meaning you may be able to watch Dortmund vs Stuttgart free of charge before deciding on whether to commit to a longer-term subscription. ESPN Select plans start from just $11.99 per month.

Kick-off time for Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart: Line-ups

Under Niko Kovac, BVB has definitely become more consistent, especially in terms of results. They have only suffered one defeat in the Bundesliga and Borussia are third in the table with 21 points from ten games.

Recently, however, the Black and Yellows' staid attacking play has been punished. Before the international break, they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Hamburger SV. Carney Chukwuemeka had put BVB ahead, but Ransford Königsdörffer equalised in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

There has also been recent controversy surrounding striker Karim Adeyemi. An arrest warrant was issued against the international player for illegal possession of weapons, and he was sanctioned by both the club and the DFB as a result.

VfB, led by coach Sebastian Hoeneß, is currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga and is level on 21 points with today's opponents from Dortmund.

The Swabians are in good form in the league. They have won six of their last seven Bundesliga games, with only a 3-1 defeat to RB Leipzig at the beginning of November. Before the international break, they managed a 3-2 win against FC Augsburg.

However, there was controversy and criticism last week over the surprising omission of the in-form Angelo Stiller from the last two World Cup qualifiers.

Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart: The tables

