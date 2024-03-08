Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Promotion-chasing Leeds United make the trip to Hillsborough to take on relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday in the Friday night action in the Championship.

The hosts' form has improved drastically in recent weeks, as they have won four straight league games to move within two points of 16th-placed Plymouth Argyle. They faced the Pilgrims at home in the midweek clash on Tuesday, recording a 1-0 victory courtesy of Djeidi Gassama's 60th-minute strike.

The Whites, meanwhile, were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town over the weekend and returned to winning ways on Tuesday night, with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Stoke City. They remain in third place in the league table after that win, trailing league leaders Leicester City by five points and two behind second-placed Ipswich Town.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United kick-off time

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Hillsborough Stadium

Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United will square off at Hillsborough on Friday, March 8, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Given their strong winning run, Danny Rohl should have no reason to make many changes to his Sheffield Wednesday starting XI on Friday night, with Josh Windass and Callum Paterson still out through respective injuries, while winger Ian Poveda will be unable to face his parent club.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valentin, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Johnson; Musaba, Vaulks, Bannan, Gassama; Ugbo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Dawson, Charles, Hall Defenders: Bernard, Delgado, Pedersen, James, Diaby, Iorfa, Palmer, Famewo, Brennan, Ihiekwe, Valentín, Reed Midfielders: Poveda, Hendrick, Bannan, Johnson, Vaulks, Diaby Forwards: Ugbo, Gassama, Musaba, Windass, Fletcher, Smith, Paterson, Wilks, Gregory, Cadamarteri

Leeds United team news

Leeds United remain without the services of Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas for their trip to Hillsborough on Friday, and Daniel Farke should field an unchanged starting XI from their narrow victory over Stoke City on Tuesday night.

Patrick Bamford will once again likely lead the line over Joel Piroe in the 4-2-3-1 shape, with Georginio Rutter set to keep his place in the middle of a supporting trio, and Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, and Daniel James vying for a starting spot on the flanks.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Byram; Gruev, Kamara; James, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 09/03/24 Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Leeds United Championship 02/09/23 Leeds United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday Championship 11/01/20 Leeds United 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday Championship 26/10/19 Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Leeds United Championship 13/04/19 Leeds United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday Championship 29/09/18 Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Leeds United Championship

