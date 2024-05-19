Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tottenham Hotspur finish their topsy-turvy Premier League campaign with a trip to face rock-bottom Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon, knowing just a single point would ensure a fifth-place finish.
A campaign that started so promisingly under Ange Postecoglou has somewhat fizzled out down the stretch after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City confirmed Spurs had missed out on Champions League football. The Blades, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 loss at Everton last time out and have already started preparations for life in the second tier next season.
Sheffield United vs Tottenham kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, May 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT
|Venue:
|Bramall Lane
The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.
It will kick off at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in the United States (US).
How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur will be available to watch and stream live on Peacock.
Team news & squads
Sheffield United team news
Anel Ahmedhodzic returns after suspension here, while Mason Holgate is back available, having been ineligible to face his parent club, Everton.
Sheffield United will also expect to see Ben Osborn, Andre Brooks, and Oliver Arblaster return for the last day, although they are still missing the likes of Chris Basham, George Baldock, and Oli McBurnie.
Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, Hamer, Arblaster, Brooks; Brereton Diaz, Archer
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grbic, Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah
|Defenders:
|Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Holgate, Robinson, Larouci, Bogle
|Midfielders:
|Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Slimane, Norwood, Osborn, Brooks, Arblaster
|Forwards:
|Archer, McBurnie, Brewster, Osula, Brereton Diaz
Tottenham team news
The Spurs injury report is largely unchanged from the midweek defeat to Manchester City, where there were eight injury absentees who will also miss the trip to Bramall Lane.
Richarlison (calf), Yves Bissouma (knee), Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (foot), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Ben Davies (calf) and Timo Werner (thigh) will all sit out here, while Giovani Lo Celso is a new injury worry after suffering a knee issue.
Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven; Sarr, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Porro, Emerson
|Midfielders:
|Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
|Forwards:
|Son, Gil, Veliz, Johnson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16/09/23
|Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Sheffield United
|Premier League
|02/03/23
|Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
|FA Cup
|02/05/21
|Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Sheffield United
|Premier League
|17/01/21
|Sheffield United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|02/07/20
|Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League