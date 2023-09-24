How to watch the Premier League match between Sheff Utd and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news

Fresh off the back of earning a hard-fought point from San Siro, Newcastle United return to Premier League action with a trip to Bramall Lane to face relegation battlers Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies held on to a goalless draw at the home of AC Milan on Tuesday night in the club's first Champions League match in 20 years. Prior to that Eddie Howe’s side ended a three-match losing streak as Callum Wilson’s penalty helped them see off Brentford in a tricky, closely-contested clash at St. James Park last weekend.

Currently sitting 12th in the Premier League with six point from 15 available, the Magpies' will now make the trip to South Yorkshire to lock horns against Sheffield United.

The hosts may only have one point on the board and sit 17th heading into this weekend, but there are plenty of signs of optimism on their return to the top flight.

They have made it clear that they would fight for survival all the way. Frustratingly for Paul Heckingbottom's side, they have unluckily lost all four of their matches by just one goal and those include games against treble winners Manchester City and high-flying Spurs.

They should have defeated Everton at home too after leading at half time, but ultimately had to settle for a share of spoils and dropped all three points away against Spurs last weekend deep into stoppage time.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: September 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30am EDT Venue: Bramall Lane

The game between Sheffield United and Newcastle will be played at Bramall Lane on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Kick-off is at 11:30am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be available to watch on fuboTV, Telemundo, USA and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom will be without the services of striker Oliver McBurnie, as he was sent off in their recent match against Spurs so he is serving a one-match ban here.

Rhys Norrington-Davies is back in training, but he is unlikely to start on Sunday. Rhian Brewster, Max Lowe, William Osula, George Baldock and John Fleck remain sidelined and will miss this key encounter against Newcastle.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Hamer, Thomas; McAtee; Traore, Archer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, Davies, Amissah

Defenders: Trusty, Egan, Robinson, Basham, Thomas, Bogle, Seriki Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Davies, Slimane, Norwood, Coulibaly, Osborn, Baldock Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Traore, Osula

Newcastle team news

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be unable to call upon the services of midfielders Joe Willock (hamstring) and Joelinton, the latter of whom is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The Englishman is expected to reshuffle his attack and midfield once again as he looks to manage the workload of his players with Champions League fixtures coming into play, with the likes of Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson and Callum Wilson strong candidates to come into the starting XI.

Howe may be forced to rest Kieran Trippier at some stage, given the recent hectic schedule, and with Valentino Livramento pushing to make his first start since arriving from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Targett, Hall, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier, Lascelles Midfielders: Guimaraes, Longstaff, Longstaff, Hendrick, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy, Tonali Forwards: Barnes, Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/5/21 Newcastle 1-0 Sheffield United Premier League 12/1/21 Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle Premier League 21/6/20 Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United Premier League 5/12/19 Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle Premier League 26/7/15 Sheffield United 2-2 Newcastle Club Friendlies

