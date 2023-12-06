Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After staging a dramatic late turnaround against Fulham over the weekend, Liverpool will look to put bottom-club Sheffield United to the sword at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

Trailing 3-2 late on in a thrilling game that they dominated for large parts, the Reds rallied to score in the 87th and 88th minute through Wataru Endo and Trent-Alexander Arnold to win it.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit second in the Premier League table, only two points behind league leaders Arsenal, and will be keen to maintain their positive momentum when they come up against a beleaguered Sheffield United side in midweek.

The Blades sit rock bottom of the table and are four points from safety after a run of one win from their opening 14 Premier League games. Manager Paul Heckingbottom is set to be sacked by the South Yorkshire outfit following the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of fellow relegation rivals Burnley, with former Bramall Lane boss Chris Wilder set to take over the reins in the near future.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield United vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30pm ET / 1:30pm CT/ 11:30am PT Venue: Bramall Lane Location: Sheffield, England

The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Liverpool will take place at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 2:30pm ET/ 1:30pm CT/ 11:30am PT on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Sheff Utd vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Peacock in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United will be without the services of striker Oli McBurnie, who was sent off for the second time this season in the 5-0 thrashing at Burnley at the weekend. Benie Traore could return to the side as his replacement.

The Blades have a long list of absences, including former Liverpool academy product Rhian Brewster (thigh). Brewster, along with John Egan (ankle), Daniel Jebbison (illness), and Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh) should return to action before the turn of the year. Chris Basham (ankle), and Tom Davies (thigh) are long-term absentees.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Larouci; Hamer, McAtee; Archer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Larouci, Bogle, Seriki Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Slimane, Norwood, Fleck, Coulibaly, Osborn Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Brewster, Traore, Jebbison

Liverpool team news

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Andy Robertson (shoulder), and Stefan Bajcetic (calf) are still out for Liverpool. Attacker Diogo Jota (muscle) and first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker (thigh) both suffered injuries against Manchester City and look set to be out for a number of weeks.

Joel Matip joins the list of players in the treatment room after picking up a knee injury. Ibrahima Konate should replace Matip in the starting XI.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Doak

Head-to-Head Record

