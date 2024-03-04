Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Relegation-threatened Sheffield United will play host to title challengers Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Blades remain relegation favourites following last week's 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, currently sitting rock-bottom with 13 points after 26 rounds, 11 points from safety.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have made a perfect league start to 2024, winning all six of their matches by a combined score of 25-3. They were imperious again over the weekend, as they hammered Newcastle 4-1 in the aftermath of their Champions League defeat to FC Porto.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: Monday, March 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET Venue: Bramall Lane

The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Arsenal will be played at the Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET on Monday, March 4, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and USA in the US.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has received a double injury boost ahead of Monday's game. Ben Brereton Diaz and George Baldock are both set to return to the matchday squad, with the latter being absent since the end of December.

Oli McBurnie has recovered from a calf injury, and the boss will hope that Cameron Archer, who's been dealing with a muscle issue, will be fit enough to feature. Defender Mason Holgate is suspended after his horror tackle on Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma a fortnight ago.

Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), and John Egan (calf) are unlikely to feature once again this season. Chris Basham is still weeks away after fracturing his ankle in October, while Anis Ben Slimane is dealing with a thigh issue.

Sheffield United possible XI: Grbic; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Larouci; Brereton Diaz, Brewster

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grbić, Foderingham, Amissah, Davies Defenders: Ahmedhodžić, Trusty, Holgate, Egan, Robinson, Basham, Norrington-Davies Midfielders: Larouci, Ben Slimane, McAtee, Souza, Hamer, Davies, Baldock, Norwood, Bogle, Lowe, Osborn, Brooks Forwards: Brereton Díaz, Archer, Brewster, McBurnie, Osula, Jebbison, Blacker

Arsenal team news

The Gunners have also got several injury boosts ahead of this game. Gabriel Jesus was back on the bench against Newcastle after his latest knee problem, while manager Mikel Arteta is expecting Thomas Partey, who has been out since October with a serious thigh injury, to be in contention for the trip to Bramall Lane following four-and-a-half months on the sidelines.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knock) have not been ruled out for this game. Jurrien Timber has returned to the pitch but is still in the early stages of recovering from an ACL injury sustained on the opening day of the season.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah, Marquinhos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/10/23 Arsenal 5-0 Sheffield United Premier League 11/04/21 Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal Premier League 04/10/20 Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United Premier League 28/06/20 Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal FA Cup 18/01/20 Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United Premier League

