Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Hillsborough
Liam Palmer Sheffield Wednesday celebrate 2022-23Getty Images
How to watch the Championship match between Sheff Wed and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday will welcome relegated Southampton in the opening game of the 2023-24 Championship at Hillsborough on Friday.

The Owls earned their promotion through a 123rd-minute winner in the League-One play-off final against a 10-man Barnsley. They return to the Championship under newly appointed manager Xisco Munoz.

Southampton will be led by a new boss in Russell Martin after the Saints' 11-year stay in the Premier League came to an end with their relegation last season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton kick-off time & stadium

Date:Aug 4, 2023
Kick-off time:3 pm EDT
Venue:Hillsborough

The EFL Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton is scheduled for August 4, 2023, at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here
ESPNWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN and is available to stream online live through ESPN+.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

New signings Di'Shon Bernard, Bambo Diaby, Pol Valentin, Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher will look to make their mark at the club.

However, players such as Josh Windass and Will Smith are likely to keep their place in attack as Munoz fields a 4-3-3 lineup with Will Vaulks, George Byers and Barry Bannan in the middle.

Bernard and Diaby would fight for a spot alongside Dominic Iorfa at center-back.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Dawson; Palmer, Bernard, Iorfa, James; Vaulks, Byers, Bannan; Windass, Smith, Delgado.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dawson, Charles
Defenders:Bernard, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Diaby, Famewo, Brennan, James, Valentin, Palmer
Midfielders:Vaulks, Bakinson, Byers, Bannan, Delgado, Johnson, Windass, Musaba, Wilks
Forwards:Paterson, Fletcher, Smith, Gregory

Southampton team news

Armel Bella-Kotchap, Lyanco and Romeo Lavia are unlikely to feature owing to the trio looking set to depart the club.

Jack Stephens should hence start at the heart of defence after returning from a loan spell will Bournemouth, alongside Shea Charles who is on loan from the Manchester City U21 squad.

Meanwhile, skipper James Ward-Prowse is expected to stay, most likely to be joined by William Smallbone in the middle.

One of Adam Armstrong and Che Adams will start up front, with the likes of Nathan Tella, Charly Alcaraz and Samuel Edozie playing the supporting role.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Livramento, Stephens, Charles, Manning; Ward-Prowse, Smallbone; Tella, Alcaraz, Edozie; Adams.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bazunu, McCarthy
Defenders:Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Bree
Midfielders:Lavia, Charles, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Aribo, Sulemana, Djenepo, Edozie, Tella
Forwards:Adams, Onoachu, A. Armstrong, Mara

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Nov 9, 2022Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 (6-5 pen.) SouthamptonLeague Cup
Sep 25, 2012Southampton 2-0 Sheffield WednesdayLeague Cup
Mar 19, 2011Southampton 2-0 Sheffield WednesdayLeague One
Sep 25, 2010Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 SouthamptonLeague One
Apr 18, 2009Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 SouthamptonChampionship

